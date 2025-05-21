"I don't know if I've ever told you this..." Hager started telling Savannah Guthrie about the memory on TODAY With Jenna & Friends.

Jenna Bush Hager Proudly Shows Off the Birthmark a Guy Once Broke Up with Her Over

During a conversation on TODAY with Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager went down memory lane and told a story about one of her first heartbreaks. Seventh grade is a tumultuous time for many kids, and Hager experienced some grief thanks to an insensitive boyfriend who didn't like one of her birthmarks.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

"I don't know if I've ever told you this, but I had a boyfriend in the seventh grade who broke up with me," Hager began. "I have a birthmark, which you've seen because you've seen me in all sorts of areas. I had a boyfriend who broke up with me in the seventh grade when he saw me in my bathing suit because he saw my birthmark."

After Guthrie called the incident "outrageous," Hager admitted that the ordeal gave her a good amount of childhood trauma.

But Hager decided to reclaim the incident during the fourth hour of TODAY, proudly showing the birthmark to Guthrie and all the fans watching from home.

"Can I say something? Your legs look awesome," Guthrie said, to which Hager thanked her and said, "This is me reclaiming that time...I never thought I'd do that, but here we go!"

RELATED: Henry Hager Fully Did the "Walk of Shame" Out of the White House: "Honey..."

RELATED: Inside the Bush Family's Oceanfront Compound in Maine: "It's Our Anchor to Windward"

What to know about Jenna Bush Hager's first-ever book festival

Jenna Bush Hager appears on TODAY on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Read with Jenna is getting bigger and bigger every year, and in 2025, Hager's book club is taking over the Music City for an unforgettable two-day festival!

The Read with Jenna Book Festival will take place on May 30 and 31 in Nashville, Tennessee, and avid readers (and JBH fans) can look forward to a dream lineup of programming, events, and activities. Here are a few hints of what attendees can expect:

Jenna Bush Hager in conversation with best-selling authors

Book club discussions led by "Read with Jenna" authors

Book signings and meet-and-greets

Live podcast recordings

Live performances

Guided activities and immersive experiences for book lovers

Fans can visit the event's official website for more information, including how to purchase tickets.

"I am SO excited to announce our first ever @readwithjenna book festival!! Join us to connect with fellow book lovers and meet some of your FAVORITE authors — Elin Hilderbrand, Ann Patchett, Alison Espach, Chris Whitaker, Amity Gaige, Rumaan Alam, Jessica Soffer, Emma Straub and Jean Kwok. Plus, a performance by the incredible @blessingoffor …. And so much more!" Hager wrote about the event on Instagram.