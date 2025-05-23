Why Savannah Guthrie's 8-Year-Old Son Uninvited Her to His School Party

Savannah Guthrie Broke Up With Her Husband The Day They Got Engaged

Savannah Guthrie Broke Up With Her Husband The Day They Got Engaged

Savannah Guthrie's kids are officially at the age where they get embarrassed by their parents.

In the middle of a May 20 discussion on TODAY with Jenna & Friends, Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager bonded over the downside of their kids growing up. While Hager's kids are mortified by their mom singing too loud in the car, one of Guthrie's two children has — hilariously — taken a more cutthroat stance.

"Everything we do humiliates them," Guthrie explained to her friend. "Actually, my little boy [Charley], he's 8, they're having a May Day at school, which is a little event, and there's an afterparty in their second grade homeroom. And he literally said to me this morning, 'Mommy, I want you to come to May Day, but I do not want you to come to the afterparty.'"

Guthrie continued, "And I said, 'Why?' and he was like, 'It's gotten around that some people know you work on the news, and it's weird and it's embarrassing.'"

Of course, Guthrie knows this is just a part of her son growing up. "I was like, 'OK, baby!'" she said. "He's like, 'We don't need that attention, so you're not invited to the afterparty.' But I'm bringing the juice boxes, and he goes, 'Could you just drop off the juice boxes?'"

Looks like Charley is headed toward preteen-hood, and Guthrie's prepared with the most important tool: a sense of humor.

Savannah Guthrie's son once called in to TODAY during filming

Savannah Guthrie on TODAY on Friday, November 22, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Little Charley was once at an age where he loved the fact that his mom works "on the news." One of the cutest TODAY moments of 2024 happened when he FaceTimed Guthrie while she was live on the air.

As it turns out, he just wanted to watch the U.S. Navy Band Northeast perform "God Bless America" from a perspective all his own, via his mom's iPhone. Charley's plan worked to perfection.

"It's wonderful, but I was telling him, 'Shhh, we're on the air!'" Guthrie told Hoda Kotb, who was still co-anchoring the morning show at the time.

