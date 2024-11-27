A Deep Dive Into the Radio City Rockettes — and How to Audition to Become One

Applauded by audiences far and wide for their flawless kick lines and iconic choreography, the Radio City Rockettes remain a cherished fixture of the holiday season after decades of delivering cheer.

Whether they're appearing in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade or performing numerous shows a week, an appearance from the Rockettes is always a treat. The Rockettes have been selling out Radio City Music Hall since 1932, becoming synonymous with holiday tradition, timeless glamor, and unmatched precision. Since their debut, the iconic dance company has captivated audiences with high-kicking performances and dazzling displays of synchronicity. They remain a cornerstone of New York City's cultural fabric, drawing millions to Radio City Music Hall each year for their annual Christmas Spectacular.

Each year, Radio City Music Hall transforms into a winter wonderland, leading legions to attend the show as an annual tradition passed down through the generations. If you're looking to attend a show — or have dreams of becoming a Rockette yourself someday — get all the Radio City Rockette details below.

Who are the Radio City Rockettes? The Radio City Rockettes are a legendary precision dance company known for their high-kicking, perfectly synchronized routines, and timeless glamour. Established in 1925 in St. Louis, the troupe moved to New York City's Radio City Music Hall in 1932, where they've headlined the annual Christmas Spectacular since 1933. Beyond the holiday season, the Rockettes have graced high-profile events like the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a presidential inauguration, and the 1988 Super Bowl halftime show. Running from November to January, the Christmas Spectacular is when the legendary dance company shines. The Rockettes' hallmark "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers" routine remains one of the show's most beloved segments since they first performed it nearly a century ago. The routine features dancers moving with military precision, culminating in a dramatic domino fall that consistently has audiences gasping in awe.

How to attend the Radio City Rockette's Christmas Spectacular

Celebrating the holidays in New York City is incomplete without a visit to Radio City to see the Rockettes perform their mind-boggling Christmas Spectacular. The Christmas Spectacular has been a cherished holiday event since its premiere in 1933. With the dancers performing up to five shows on select days, it's never been easier to witness the magic of Radio City Music Hall.

The Radio City Rockette's Christmas Spectacular runs through January 5, 2025. Interested patrons can buy tickets at the Rockette's website, here.

What are the Radio City Rockette auditions like? Becoming a Rockette is no small feat. The Rockettes' performances are defined by unparalleled precision, and their signature eye-high kicks and perfectly synchronized routines require hours of rehearsal and teamwork. Auditions are famously rigorous — dancers must perform in perfect unison and work well with others to create a spectacular big picture. This dedication sets the Rockettes apart, making them one of the most recognizable dance troupes in the world. "The whole audition process was a shock to me the first time because I didn't know what I was getting into," Rockette Jacie Scott told Backstage. "The Rockettes make what they do look easy, and it's not easy at all. I got a taste of that in the audition process. Learning four eight-counts that they give you in the audition process looks graceful and placed, but it takes a lot to execute it the way you're supposed to..." "Not only are you doing the choreography, you're also having to make sure you're in the right spot," Scott continued. "You might have to travel three feet to the right and four feet forward while you're doing this movement but also stay in line with the person next to you. There's a lot more that goes into making a pretty picture than what a lot of people believe."

You can take classes to prepare for the Radio City Rockette audition

The Rockettes provide several educational programs, such as the Rockettes Summer Intensive and Rockettes Conservatory, to offer aspiring Rockettes the chance to train with the troupe and learn the choreography to perform at the level of the Radio City dancers.

"There are also Rockette experience classes that can be taken; those can be a day or two days," Rockettes creative director and former troupe member Karen Keeler told Backstage. "There are audition prep classes specific to learning how to audition to become a Rockette. The art of precision dance and what goes into that is not something that's taught anywhere else. There are quite a few women who have become Rockettes who have done all or some of those programs. It's an educational tool, and I think it's like anything else: If you want to do a specific thing, you need to train in that."

What are the requirements for auditioning for the Radio City Rockettes? Dancers must be between 5'5″ and 5'10 ½ tall, with measurements taken in stocking feet, according to Broadway World. All performers must be 18 years of age to be considered for casting. If dancers are under 18 at the time of the audition, they'll need a guardian to accompany them. And, of course, strong dancing abilities are encouraged if you have any serious intentions of joining the kick line. "[Rockette hopefuls] can expect to do jazz, tap, and kick combinations," Keeler told Backstage. "I'm very interactive; I walk through the room as they're learning combinations and give notes. If I give a note and I don't see it applied, that tells me a lot about their work ethic. A takeaway from the process is that they've learned how to work in a different way than they've worked before. I treat it more like a class than an audition, and I try to get a sense of them as individuals."