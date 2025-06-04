Michael Bublé Put on a Concert Just for His Kids That Got Hilariously Chaotic

Michael Bublé and his kids have such different priorities when it comes to having fun.

In a hilarious August 2024 TikTok clip, Michael Bublé unleashed the ultimate "annoy your kids" move: He interrupted his two sons playing video games with an impromptu concert and dance session that did not go over like he wanted.

All the Voice Coach wanted to do was sing for his sons (Noah and Elias) a few verses of "Don't Blame It On Me" and brighten up their day. But the kids wanted no part of their dad's private concert. They were too busy playing a soccer video game.

Instead of compliments, Bublé got what you'd expect from two boys whose video game was interrupted. "Come on, move," "I can't see," Noah and Elias told their dancing dad as they craned their necks around him. To the star's credit, he tried really hard to get his children to react to his concert, but it didn't work.

"First and last time I bless my children with a private show of my brand new song," Bublé captioned his TikTok. Eventually, Elias resorted to tackling his dad to get him to stop; a forced surrender, if you will. As every parent knows, you don't stand a chance at getting your kids' attention when they have video game controllers in their hands.

Of course, not all of Bublé's family members react to his songs this way. Later that year, the crooner brought his wife Luisana Lopilato (and himself) to tears when he gave her the first listen of a new Christmas song he had been working on.

Michael Bublé gives advice to The Voice Season 27 winner Adam David

During a post-finale red carpet event, The Voice Season 27 winner Adam David received some sage advice from his Coach, Bublé. It happened after David revealed he'd been struggling with imposter syndrome in the weeks leading up to his big victory.

"I asked myself, 'How much external proof do I need to just start believing for myself?' It's a weird question because I don't know. You really don't know, right?" David said. "Even standing right here and I've just won. I guess it doesn't go away, but you learn to live with it, like anything else. And I feel like I'm just a little bit closer to learning to live with it."

Bublé responded with some insightful, powerful words.

"Don't ever learn because that sensitivity and that insecurity is what gives you the opportunity and the ability to connect to an audience," he said. "Because of that empathy, because of that sensitivity, that is what people saw in you. Don't lose it. Don't get all cold and calloused and feel like you're all that because it gets real ugly real fast."