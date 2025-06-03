Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus Sound So Sweet Singing Tom Petty’s "Wildflowers"

Miley Cyrus Names Which of Her Old Hits Is Still a Banger to Her

The father-daughter musicians paid tribute to the late rocker on The Tonight Show after his death in 2017.

As if Miley Cyrus' original songs weren't already works of art, her covers are truly out of this world.

When Tom Petty died in October 2017, Miley Cyrus and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to pay tribute to the legendary singer/songwriter with a cover of his 1994 single "Wildflowers."

The "Something Beautiful" singer sang Petty's vocals while her dad played guitar and softly sang backup. The tribute was, as so many of her covers tend to be, a gorgeous homage to the late rocker. Miley Cyrus thanked her father at the end of the performance, and gave him a hug like it was Hannah Montana all over again.

Miley Cyrus & Billy Ray Cyrus paid tribute to Tom Petty after his 2017 death

Watch Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus sing "Wildflowers" below — and don't miss Miley Cyrus' return to The Tonight Show on Wednesday, June 4 in celebration of her new Something Beautiful album, which was released on May 30.

Miley Cyrus says she and dad Billy Ray Cyrus are not estranged

Though the father/daughter duo used to perform and work together regularly, reports surfaced in recent years that the two were estranged. But in a May 31 interview with The New York Times, Miley Cyrus was asked if that was currently true, and she simply said, "No."

Rumors of rifts in the Cyrus family began after Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus divorced in 2022, particularly after the two began new, headline-making relationships. Cyrus also told the New York Times that she bears in mind that her father "grew up in severe poverty," and "I have a lot of grace for him."

Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus performing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 5, Episode 23 on October 5, 2017. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

"Now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too — I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing," she said. "I'm being an adult about it. At first it's hard, because the little kid in you reacts before the adult in you can go, 'Yes, that's your dad, but that's just another person that deserves to be in his bliss and to be happy.' My child self has caught up."

The family reunited to celebrate the 31st birthday of Braison Cyrus, Miley Cyrus' younger brother, in early May, and Billy Ray Cyrus posted a note to both Miley Cyrus and Tish Cyrus on Mother's Day.

"I'm so proud of her guts and her courage...her wisdom and strength to bring it when our family needed it most," he wrote about his daughter. "We are so close to a full healing."

