Jackie Evancho & Andrea Bocelli Harmonizing Opera in Italian Is Almost Too Perfect

In 2015, America's Got Talent star Jackie Evancho stepped on stage in Thailand with the legendary Andrea Bocelli — yes, that Andrea Bocelli — for one incredible opera performance.

The two sang "Con Te Patiro" in its native Italian. Watch their performance here. Hearing Evancho and Bocelli harmonize during the song's triumphant finale must've been a dream come true for the fans who attended. Evancho was only 15 at the time of this performance, a full five years after her unforgettable run on AGT Season 5. That's when viewers were first introduced to Evancho's iconic vocals. The then-10-year-old defied expectations en route to finishing as the runner-up that season.

Bocelli is arguably one of the most famous singers in the world. Evancho joining him for this duet is perhaps the ultimate seal of approval.

This isn't Evancho's only performance with a Bocelli, either. A few years later, she sang alongside Andrea Bocelli's son, Matteo, in an equally jaw-dropping vocal tour-de-force.

Jackie Evancho was only 11 when she competed on AGT

Jackie Evancho poses for photos before her performance at 54 Below on April 23, 2019. Photo: Getty Images

In a 2011 interview with Today's Parent, Evancho, who was 11 at the time and newly famous from America's Got Talent, spoke about her experience on the show.

"It was amazing—I loved America's Got Talent," she said. "It was one of the best things I've ever done. It was hard at times and kind of got chaotic. But in the end, when it was time for the performances, it was always a smooth ride—until the part when you're behind the stage and you get all nervous. Then you get on the stage and everything else is just… perfect."

On what advice Evancho would give to people, especially young kids, chasing a dream, she said, "I would say that if someone says that you're not good but many other people say you are, then you can't believe people like that because they just want to make you sad and make you want to quit. You can't let people beat you down. You have to always go forward and go for your dream."