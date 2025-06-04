Why Former Home Free Member Austin Brown Was Turned Away by Simon on AGT

The singer took the stage with a rendition of "When A Man Loves A Woman," but it wasn't quite enough to impress two of the Judges.

Singing "When A Man Loves A Woman," Austin Brown impressed the audience at America's Got Talent, but something about his delivery lacked the magic spark, and Judges Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell decided to send him home. Fortunately, Brown is no stranger to the ups and downs of life as a professional performer, having already made a career on stage.

In fact, singing as a solo artist is something of a second act for Brown, who was previously a member of the five-person all-male a cappella Country singing group Home Free. He joined the group in 2012, replacing original member Matt Atwood, and helped the group win the fourth season of NBC's The Sing-Off the next year. After more than a decade, he decided to go solo, and came to AGT to spread his wings. We have a feeling we'll be seeing more of Brown sooner rather than later.

Why Austin Brown left a cappella group Home Free

In February 2024, Home Free announced on their website that Brown would depart the group where he'd been singing tenor for over a decade. In a statement, Brown wrote, "After 12 years, I’m truly amazed looking back at what we’ve built together. These guys have become so much more than friends; we’re brothers, and we always will be. I’m grateful for their unwavering support throughout this journey and moving forward, and I will always be their biggest fan! Lord knows I wouldn’t be who I am without them and whoever is lucky enough to join this amazing group next is truly in for the ride of their life.”

On his own site, Brown revealed that he made the decision in order to prioritize his family and his wife Amberly and his budding solo career.

Originally from Tifton, Brown now lives in Nashville, Tennessee. He said his earliest memories are of singing Gospel music with his father. He went on to perform everywhere from cruise ships to theme parks and bars.

"I spent a good ten years or so with a really successful a cappella group," he explained to Cowell during his audition. "I met a really incredible woman and I fell in love, and suddenly all of the things that I had been chasing just weren’t as important anymore. And I also didn’t want to get 10, 20, 30, 40 years down the road and wish that I had fought harder for my dreams," he said, a perfect segue into the song he chose.