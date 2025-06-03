You’ve Never Heard Anything Like Cole Swensen Singing “Viva La Vida” with His Mom

The 23-year-old took the America's Got Talent stage during Season 20's second night of Auditions.

Grab a tissue, because this Act might get you misty-eyed. On the second night of Auditions for Season 20 of America's Got Talent, the Judges and audience were treated to the sweetest performance ever, as 23-year-old Cole Swensen sang and played the guitar, accompanied by his mother, Judy.

"I’m a pretty introverted person, but I love connecting with people, and music is the medium to do that," Swensen revealed backstage. "As I get older I realize the distance between me and the future that I want is taking risks and doing things that are scary. It’s time to step out of my shell."

The soft-spoken musician has spent the past four years performing around Los Angeles, thanks in large part to the encouragement of his mother. "My mom is the kindest person I know. She’s my number one supporter," he revealed during the show, then telling the Judges, "A large reason why I pursue music is because of my mom. She gave up her career and her dream of music, and I am able to take her place, so she’s gonna be here playing with me."

While Swensen was visibly nervous, Judy was just happy and proud to be sharing the moment with her son.

What song did Cole Swensen sing?

Swensen sang and accompanied himself on guitar, while Judy followed along on cello. For their Audition, they chose Coldplay's "Viva La Vida," one of the band's most beloved songs which topped the charts in 2008. Per American Songwriter, the track is from the perspective of the King Louis XVI as he contemplates his imminent execution in the French Revolution, looking back on the incredible power he once held.

The song has been covered many times over, but as Mel B. told Swensen, "you made it your own," with his "distinctive tone."

"I loved your rendition," added Howie Mandel," saying that to see the family's love on stage made his "heart just explode."

Sofía Vergara agreed, remarking that it was "amazing to see a family come together" and admitting, "I got really emotional."

Of course, Simon Cowell had to play a little trick on the mother-son pair, advising them that if Cole had auditioned alone it would have been "really good." He let the audience boo him for a minute before clarifying that with Judy, it was "great."