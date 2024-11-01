Kick off the holiday season on Thanksgiving Day with the largest Macy's Parade yet, featuring floats, live performances, Broadway numbers, and new balloons.

Everything to Know About the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The holiday season is finally here, which means plenty of festive tunes and movies, along with anticipated annual events like the lighting of the Rockefeller Christmas Tree, and of course, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This year marks the 98th Macy’s Parade, which will be its largest yet, with more than 5,000 volunteers, 17 featured character balloons, 22 floats, 15 heritage and novelty balloons, more than 700 clowns, 11 marching bands, 10 performance groups, and performances by some of today's biggest music stars. All leading to the arrival of Santa Claus to close out the celebration — officially kicking off the holiday season.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is second to none when it comes to world-class entertainment during the holiday season,” Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events and Specials, NBCUniversal Media Group, said in a statement. “It’s truly an honor to bring such an iconic event to our viewers year after year and partake in one of the country’s most beloved traditions.”

What time does the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade air?

Bluey at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Photo: Roy Rochlin/NBC

The 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Thursday, November 28. The parade begins on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and ends at Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street. It will also simulcast on Peacock, with an encore presentation on NBC at 2 p.m.

Who is hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will host this year's parade.

Who is performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature performances from Bishop Briggs, Kylie Cantrall, Chlöe, Dan + Shay, Dasha, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Host Jimmy Fallon and the show's house band, The Roots, Coco Jones, Walker Hayes, Ariana Madix, Joey McIntyre, Idina Menzel, Natti Natasha, T-Pain, Rachel Platten, Lea Salonga, The Temptations, The War and Treaty, Alex Warren, and Sebastián Yatra. Dancer Charli D’Amelio will also perform, as well as ballet dancers Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia.

Stars Jonathan Bennett, Liza Colón-Zayas, Tom Kenny, and Ginna Claire Mason will be making appearances, along with members of WNBA Champions New York Liberty with Ellie the Elephant. Actress Alison Brie will cut the ribbon, kicking off this year's parade festivities.

Who are the Broadway performers at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year?

As always, the annual broadcast will feature performances from the best of Broadway in 2024 including musicals Death Becomes Her, Hell’s Kitchen, and The Outsiders, as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes.

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade balloons 2024

This year, six new featured balloons will make their debut, including:

Minnie Mouse

Extraordinary Noorah & The Elf on the Shelf

Gabby from Gabby's Dollhouse

Goku from Dragon Ball

Marshall from PAW Patrol

Spider-Man

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade new floats 2024

The parade will feature the debut of six new floats: