Universal Orlando Resort Unveils Holiday 2024 Plans and Premiere Date

Get your sweaters packed and ready to go for Universal Studios Orlando's holiday season of fun in 2024!

It may not snow in Florida, but Universal Studios Orlando is bringing the chill and festive vibes to their resort starting November 22, running daily through Tuesday, December 31 when their beloved Holiday Celebration gets started.

The annual transformation of the entire theme park, from individual lands to their property hotels, is back in full swing with the return of “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Grinchmas, and the more recent fun of Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s floats and balloons like the ones featured at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Whether you just buy a regular theme park ticket, or want to experience the parks in an extra special way with your family for the holidays, Universal Orlando Resort has a bunch of options this year so you can plan accordingly. Here's a breakdown of what to expect.

Universal Orlando Resort's Holiday Celebration

Universal's Holiday Parade featuring Macy's. Photo: Universal Orlando

Per usual, the magic of the holiday season will be celebrated across both parks at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure.

“The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade rolls out the incredible sights and sounds of its projection show featuring music and moments that celebrate the season in the Harry Potter films. Throughout both parks, you can enjoy Hot Butterbeer and special food menus throughout the carts and dining establishments.

At Universal Islands of Adventure, the live stage show “Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular" is back along with special Who-ville inspired food, drink, interactive events and photo opportunities with the Grinch.

Returning to Universal Studios Florida is the Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s which will run on select dates through the holiday season. For those who haven't attended Macy's annual Thanksgiving Parade in New York City, this is your chance to experience the magic of the massive balloons, themed floats and the exciting finale of Santa Claus arriving with the magnificent lighting of a grand 80-foot Christmas tree.

All of these events are including in the price of your general admission ticket.

The Universal Holiday Tour

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Photo: Universal Orlando

For an extra fee, guests can splurge on the Universal Holiday Tour which includes a bunch of exclusive experiences only found on this special guided journey through the parks. The ticket includes:

An exclusive meet and greet with the Grinch and his faithful dog Max;

Small plates, delectable desserts and non-alcoholic beverages in Universal Studios Florida;

Reserved seating at the “Grinchmas Who -liday Spectacular” in Universal Islands of Adventure;

-liday Spectacular” in Universal Islands of Adventure; An exclusive meet and greet photo opportunity with Santa Claus in Universal Studios Florida;

An after hours showing of “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle;”

Priority access to Universal Studios Florida’s newest attraction, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast (subject to change and based on availability).

Plus, if you're a morning person then don't forget the option to book a spot for you and your family at The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast at Universal Islands of Adventure. The special ticket provides a plated breakfast at Circus McGurkus Café featuring appearances from the Grinch and other favorite characters from Seuss Landing.

To find out about holiday hotel packages at Universal Studios Resort or what's happening at Universal CityWalk, check out the official website for the holidays.