Epic Universe Mastermind Promises an Emotional Experience to Visitors: “It’ll Change You”

Pack your bags, thrill seekers. It’s time to explore something new and fantastic at Epic Universe in Orlando.

For several years, 750 acres in Orlando have been undergoing a mysterious and thrilling transformation, teasing visitors with promises of dragon roller coasters, journeys to the catacombs of Frankenstein’s manor, and magical encounters on the streets of wizarding Paris.

Now, finally, we get to go inside.

Universal Epic Universe has officially opened, making it the first major new theme park in Orlando in five decades. At long last, you can get your tickets and be transported to five fully immersive worlds in Universal’s most whimsical and ambitious amusement park yet. With the crowds raring to go, Epic Universe pulled out all the stops for its inaugural day, from fireworks displays to special character appearances, but that’s just the start.

"It’ll change you," Universal Destinations and Experiences EVP Chief Creative Officer Brian Robinson told NBC Insider at the red carpet opening of Epic Universe. "The experience of what it is to portal into a world that you have only imagined and in this portaling and world is an absolute overtaking of emotion because what we’ve been able to do is bring that idea in your mind to life."

He added: "If you are a monsters fan, there is Darkmoor and the dream you had of what it would be to meet these monsters is there. If you have grown up on How to Train Your Dragon and thought about what it would be like to go to Berk, it’s there. I’m emotional about it. Or to enter the center of Super Nintendo World and punch for coins, Minecart Madness?! What?! It’s better than you could imagine."

Describing the five immersive areas is a challenge because there is nothing quite like them. Each world is accessed through a portal that brings a different area to life in ways that park goers have not seen before. So, for those who are on the fence about planning a trip to Universal Orlando Resort and checking out the now four parks that make it a destination, below is everything you need to know about the new Epic Universe.

Celestial Park

A first look into Universal's new Epic Universe park. Photo: Tyler McCarthy/NBC Insider

Beautiful gardens, strolling paths, and dancing fountains of Celestial Park create a delightful main hub that connects the four other worlds. Be sure to check out the dueling roller coaster ride, Stardust Racers, as well as Astronomica, the interactive wet play area that doubles as a giant compass leading you to other areas in the park.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Epic Universe's Ministry of Magic at Universal Orlando Resort. Photo: Tyler McCarthy/NBC

Whether you’re casually intrigued by magic or a diehard Harry Potter fan, you’ll want to set aside plenty of time to explore this World inspired by both the Fantastic Beasts films and the British Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter series. Here, you’ll find Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, Universal’s most technologically advanced attraction ever.

Super Nintendo World

Donkey Kong Country in Super Nintendo World. Photo: Tyler McCarthy/NBC

Universal spared no detail in making our favorite Mario Kart courses come to life. Bonus: It has the first Yoshi’s Adventure and Donkey Kong Country in the United States. The land lets people enter the world of some of its greatest Super Nintendo properties complete with rides and food to match the aesthetic.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk

Epic Universe's Isle Of Berk. Photo: Tyler McCarthy/NBC

Step inside a charming world of playful dragons — and the Vikings who love them — at Isle of Berk, inspired by the How to Train Your Dragon films. Everything is larger-than-life, from the family-friendly coaster, Hiccup’s Wing Gliders, to a Broadway-style live production.

Dark Universe

Epic Universe's Dark Universe at Universal Orlando Resort. Photo: Tyler McCarthy/NBC

Horror legends like Dracula, The Wolf Man, Frankenstein’s Monster, and the Bride of Frankenstein have been ominously resurrected for a new generation, and truth be told, they’re scarier than ever in this spooky world.

You can find tickets here. And to learn more about each ride at Epic Universe, including height requirementsfor kids, download the “Universal FL” app today.