How Universal Studios Hollywood is Gearing Up For Christmas 2024

Once the spooky season slips back into the night, it's time to start thinking wintry magic with the return of Universal Studios Hollywood's festive holiday theme park takeover featuring visitor favorites “Grinchmas," “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” and, for the first time, the inclusion of Super Nintendo World in the holiday fun.

The holiday decorations, special menus and entertainment events start Friday, November 29 and will run daily through Monday, January 6, 2025. Plus, all of the holiday fun at Universal Studios Hollywood is included in the price of admission.

Super Nintendo World gets more frosty fun for the holiday season

Super Nintendo World during Holidays at Universal Studio Hollywood, 2024. Photo: Universal Parks

When you venture down to the Lower Lot at Universal Studios Hollywood, look for a new photo op that will be set up right at the pipe entrance to Super Nintendo World. There will be a Mushroom Kingdom inspired tree featuring a Super Star topper, festive wreath and two snowmen — one donning a red Mario hat and scarf and the other a green Luigi hat and scarf — so you can make your own holiday card picture with you and your family of gamers.

Inside the world, there will be holiday decorations, new merchandise celebrating the season with the characters from the games, and a limited time menu of seasonal treats at Toadstool Cafe.

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter returns

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter during Holidays at Universal Studio Hollywood, 2024. Photo: Universal Parks

Can you even call it the holiday season if you haven't had some warm Butterbeer and caroled with the Frog Choir at Hogsmeade village? We think not! The village will also be stocked with lots of new merchandise from the Wizarding World which are great gift ideas for yourself or your fellow Harry Potter appreciators.

In the evenings, be sure to make time to see this year's “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” show which illuminates the exterior with a mesmerizing light projection show. It plays from well known cues from John Williams' iconic scores and specifically from scenes having to do with the holidays at Hogwarts. Check daily for times once you enter the park, or check the Universal Studios app.

Grinchmas is back at Universal Studios Hollywood

Grinchmas during Holidays at Universal Studio Hollywood, 2024. Photo: Universal Parks

You can't stop the annual transformation of the grumpy Grinch to Whoville's most beloved citizen which happens daily at the Upper Lot's Who-bilation in Universal Plaza. There will be nightly tree lighting ceremonies for the towering 65-foot-tall Grinchmas tree will stand whimsically at the heart of Who-ville. Look for the Who-inspired doo-wop singing quartet to make their grand return. The area will also feature new Grinchmas inspired treats and drinks. There will also be photo opportunities with the Grinch and his faithful dog Max, story time with Cindy-Lou Who, who shares the story of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” with guests young and old, and a visit to the Who-ville post office to mail a joyous postcard sharing three good deeds.

