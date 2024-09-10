Wicked Spreads Some Magic at Universal Studios Orlando and Hollywood in October

Find out how Universal Studios theme parks are weaving some Wicked magic of their own this fall.

If you're impatiently looking to fill time before you visit to Oz this November when Wicked arrives in theaters, Universal Theme Parks has announced they're weaving some interim magic to make the wait bearable.

If you haven't heard, Wicked is the John M. Chu (In the Heights) directed adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical based on Gregory Maguire's bestselling novel about the real story of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda, the Good Witch. Superstar singers Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande play Elphaba and Glinda, respectively.

Starting at the end of October, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort are going full fantastical with their Wicked experiences, food and merch available at the parks. NBC Insider has a rundown of what to look for when you visit this fall.

What's coming to Universal Studios Orlando?

Food and Beverages inspired by 'Wicked' at Universal Parks. Photo: Universal Parks

Near the front gate at Universal Orlando Resort, the Wicked: The Experience will feature a way for guests to step into major set pieces from the first film including a walk along the yellow brick road to Shiz University and the Emerald City. The location will also feature props and costumes featured in Wicked Part I.

Merchandise inspired by 'Wicked' at Universal Parks. Photo: Universal Parks

If you're looking for tasty treats, Voodoo Doughnuts and The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen will have special limited edition Wicked items on their menus to celebrate the film, characters and visual themes of pink and green.

What's coming to Universal Studios Hollywood?

'Wicked' inspired apparel at Universal Parks. Photo: Universal Parks

At Universal Studios Hollywood, the Feature Presentation store inside the theme park, and the UNIVRS store at Universal CityWalk Hollywood will be your Wicked destinations. Every kind of merch from clothing to collectibles, house wears and Studio MinaLima products.

The Feature Presentation store on the Upper Lot will showcase props from the film. There will also be a Wicked photo op inside the theme park. And when the film opens in November, Wicked movie worn costumes will be displayed within the Universal Cinema, an AMC Theatre, at Universal CityWalk.

'Wicked' inspired apparel at Universal Parks. Photo: Universal Parks

For the foodies, Voodoo Doughnuts and The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen will also have their own special limited edition Wicked items on their menus to celebrate the film, characters and visual themes of pink and green.

For those who live overseas, don't despair! Wicked celebrations are coming to Universal Studios Singapore and Universal Studios Japan later this year and early 2025.

