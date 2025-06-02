This Law & Order: Organized Crime Star Just Made a Dramatic Return

Season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime has been rocked by explosions, troubled new characters, scary hospital trips, and a departing cast member. And the most recent episode of the drama series featured the return of a character who's been MIA.

The last time Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) saw his younger brother, Joseph Stabler Jr. (Michael Trotter), he was boarding a plane in the Season 4 finale with criminal mastermind Julian Emery (Thomas Payne). Once on the plane, viewers saw Emery handcuff a briefcase full of a deadly Russian nerve agent to Joe Jr.

Since then, in Season 5, the only person in the Stabler family who has claimed to have heard from Joe Jr. is his mom Bernadette "Bernie" Stabler (Ellen Burstyn). But Bernie's other sons — Stabler and elder brother Randall (Dean Norris) — have doubted her due to her struggles with dementia. Randall then started to suspect his mom may have been right when a mysterious call came in to her phone.

Joseph Stabler Jr. (Michael Trotter) on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4 Episode 13. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

In Season 5, Episode 7, “Beautiful Disaster," Bernie once again believed she had an encounter with Joe Jr., but it was still unclear to viewers whether it was real or imagined at that point. She woke up and called out Joe's name, and just then, he walked through her bedroom door and sat on her bed, taking his mom's hand.

“I’m right here, ma," Joe said. She replied with, “Oh my god, sweetheart.”

Joe Jr. then went on to say, “Everything I’ve been through, every place that I’ve been, as long as it led me back to here, to see you, to tell you I love you, it was worth it, ma."

Bernie told him that he seemed troubled, and to "reach out to Elliott. You can trust Elliot.” But Joe Jr. responded, “There’s nothing Elliott can do for me now.”

As Joe Jr. left the room, fans still couldn't be sure whether he was really back in New York, or if Bernie was just dreaming. But what happened in the next episode made it completely clear that Joe was really back.

Detective Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni), Bernie Stabler (Ellen Burstyn), and Randall Stabler (Dean Norris) in Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5, Episode 8. Photo: PEACOCK

What's going on with Joe Jr. on Law & Order: Organized Crime? In Season 5, Episode 8, titled “Fail Safe," Bernadette Stabler ended up in the hospital with a serious heart issue. Randall told Stabler that when he found their mom on the floor and struggling to breathe, "she said Joe Jr. had come to see her.” Stabled dismissed that as being the result of Bernie's dementia, but Randall felt there may be some truth to it. "I don’t think it was the dementia," Randall said. "She was absolutely sure. Joe’s back.” Later on, Randall asked Stabler what his "deal" was with Joe Jr., and the detective finally revealed that Joe Jr. wanted to be his confidential informant. "He came to me and insisted he wanted to go undercover," Stabler explained, further telling Randall that the group Joe had gotten involved with were "international smugglers, mostly drugs and weapons." Stabler added, "He was very difficult to trace. He was already on the inside. And I think he was tired of the game and he wanted to make things right for himself and maybe with us.” Later on in Episode 8, Randall was napping in a chair in his mom’s hospital room when he woke up, heard a noise, and saw a man hurrying away. Randall tried to chase after the man, who resembled Joe Jr., yelling "Joey!” But he couldn't catch up.

Detective Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) and Randall Stabler (Dean Norris) in Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5, Episode 8. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK

After Bernie had a heart procedure, her family — Stabler, Randall, and Stabler's daughter Kathleen — gathered around her hospital bed. When Stabler and his daughter stepped out, Bernie asked Randall, “Where’s Joey? Why isn’t he here?”

Randall responded, “Joe Jr.’s in Europe, remember?”

But Bernie insisted, “No, he came to the apartment, I told you, I saw him at the apartment. Why wouldn’t he be here now?”

Where is Joe Jr. on Law & Order: Organized Crime? As it turned out, Bernie was right all along. Joe Jr. was back in New York. While in the hospital hallway, Stabler received a call on his cell phone. The caller said, "It's me," and Stabler said, “Joey.” Joe Jr. stressed, “I don’t have long. Is ma ok?” Stabler responded that she was fine and asked Joe how he was, who said, "Good enough." Joe added, “Listen, no matter what happens, and it’s gonna happen soon now, Elliott, know that I love you. I made my own choices” Stabler tried to change the course of whatever Joe had planned, or was about to happen to him, by saying, "No, no, no, Joey listen to me, I can bring you in, I can protect you. I can get you out of whatever the hell’s going on here.” But Joe just said, “Just know that I love you," before hanging up. Joe Jr. was then seen getting picked up by a vehicle, as Stabler and Kathleen looked at each other and Kathleen said, “Grandma was right.”

To find out what will happen to Joe Jr., watch Law & Order: Organized Crime on Peacock, where new episodes drop every Thursday.