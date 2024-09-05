It's Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba vs. Jeff Goldblum's Wizard in New Wicked Trailer

The new trailer for Wicked is here, and it's showing off even more of Elphaba's legendary origin story.

We're getting closer and closer to the release of Wicked, the much anticipated film based on the beloved musical about the witches of Oz. With fall on the way, it's time to get especially witchy, so to celebrate, Universal Pictures has dropped a brand-new trailer for the epic magical adventure, and it's setting up a showdown between Elphaba and the Wizard of Oz.

Like the previous trailer, and the various new spots of footage we saw throughout NBC's coverage of the Summer Olympics, the new Wicked trailer is a dazzling showcase of the land of Oz, from the halls of Shiz University to the glittering skyline of the Emerald City and, of course, the Wizard's inner sanctum.

But while the previous trailer focused a bit more on the budding friendship between Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Galinda (Ariana Grande), this new trailer is more about the power of the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum), the influence he wields, and the efforts of Oz leadership to paint Elphaba as a villain when she refuses to bend to the Wizard's will. There's a potent conflict brewing in this one, and it'll all play out on the big screen this November.

Check out the new Wicked trailer

What is Wicked all about? Directed by Jon M. Chu (In The Heights) from a script by Winnie Holzman (who co-wrote the musical) and Dana Fox, Wicked tells the story of Elphaba Thropp, the future Wicked West of the West in the land of Oz. Born with strange green skin, Elphaba is perpetually picked on and misunderstood, but her magical gifts are strong enough that she's been sent to the prestigious Shiz University to learn about sorcery. It's there that she meets Galinda Upland, a popular and beautiful young woman who wants to win over everyone at Shiz with her charm and talent.

Opposites with no real connection, Elphaba and Galinda are nevertheless forced to become roommates, which eventually kindles a powerful friendship. But Elphaba's power is more than just an innate gift. It's a threat to the balance of power in Oz, and attracts the attention of the Wizard, who wants to either harness Elphaba for his own ends, or make her into public enemy number one.

Inspired by L. Frank Baum's beloved The Wonderful Wizard of Oz novel and its 1939 film adaptation, The Wizard of Oz, Wicked began life as a bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire, which charts Elphaba's story and recasts the Wicked Witch of the West as a misunderstood woman in power, not a true villain. The novel was loosely adapted into a musical in 2003, and that musical became one of the most popular to ever grace Broadway. Now, after years of development, it's finally coming to the big screen.

When is Wicked in theaters?

Featuring an ensemble cast that also includes Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, Jonathan Bailey, Bowen Yang and more, Wicked arrives in theaters everywhere November 22. You can sign up for alerts at Fandango right now so you'll know the moment tickets go on sale.