What to Know About the Love Island USA App and Why You Need It This Summer

Just like how The Voice works, voters have a say in what goes down on Love Island USA.

Set in a picturesque oasis in Fiji, the Peacock original reality series features a cast of sexy singles who encounter many twists and turns as they try to make connections. The Islanders participate in wild challenges, couple up, recouple, and have to navigate all of the drama that ensues when you’re looking for love, especially as new bombshells come in and shake things up.

So how do these Islanders make it to the end of the show? And who decides which couple wins the grand prize of $100,000? That’s where the Love Island USA app comes into play.

Love Island USA is filmed in real time with new episodes dropping on Peacock every day, except Wednesdays. Islanders will be eliminated along the way, while fans will also be asked to vote for their favorite people or couples on the app. As Host Ariana Madix revealed in the Season 6 finale, it was "America" who voted for Kordell Beckham and Serena Page as the winning couple last summer.

Read on for all the details you need about how the Love Island USA app works and how to download it to your phone.

What is the Love Island USA app? The official Love Island USA app gets you as close to the villa without actually hopping on a flight to Fiji. On the app (available in the Apple and Google Play stores) you can watch exclusive videos, scroll through photos of the Islanders, and get the latest news on all things Love Island. The app also has fun features like quizzes about the Islanders and polls about the show. You can even shop on the app via the Love Island official store and find items seen on or inspired by the show. (Anyone else suddenly need a personalized white water bottle?) Perhaps most importantly, as Love Island USA Season 7 continues to release new episodes, you can vote for your favorite Islanders and couples right on the app.

How can you download the Love Island USA app? The app is free and available to download on the Apple Store and Google Play Store. You can also find the app by scanning the QR code that appears on your TV screen during Love Island USA episodes.

How can you vote on the Love Island USA app? To vote on the Love Island USA app, you’ll first need to register with your phone number. Registration is free and you’ll be able to vote once for your favorite couple as soon as the sessions open.

How to watch Love Island USA Season 7

You can watch Love Island USA Season 7 exclusively on Peacock. The new season premieres on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, followed by new episodes every day, except on Wednesdays