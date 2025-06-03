Love Island USA host Ariana Madix gave us a peek inside the luxurious villa before the Islanders moved in.

This Creative Upgrade to the Love Island USA Villa Is Absolutely Genius (VIDEO)

As the Islanders take over the Love Island USA villa, there’s one area we suspect they’ll be obsessing over. No, we’re not talking about Soul Ties, the pool, the cozy firepit, or the most gorgeous outdoor kitchen you’ve ever seen. In Season 7, the new cast of eligible singles will get to document their Love Island USA journey with a totally new feature.

Ariana Madix reveals the Love Island USA Season 7 now has a photo booth, sauna, and speakeasy

Ahead of the June 3 premiere, Love Island USA host Ariana Madix took fans on a humorous tour of the iconic villa in Fiji that showed off the former reality star’s comedic side, as longtime Vanderpump Rules fans know she takes “very seriously.”

At one point during the tour, Madix says she “insisted on putting in this brand new photo booth," complete with pink neon lights.

“It’s always important for your guests to leave with a little token of your appreciation,” she adds in the video, holding a photo booth print of her striking a few cute poses before the Islanders arrived.

Love Island USA Villa Photo: Ben Symons/PEACOCK

What’s more, the Love Island USA villa will also have a new speakeasy lounge and a sauna to, as Madix says, “ensure things get extra hot this season.”

In a May 2025 interview with TODAY, the Bravo star, who’s returning for her second year as Love Island USA’s host, said she thinks the magic of a viral season that fans can’t stop talking about comes down to the Islanders being themselves.

“I think that last year had so many viral sayings, phrases, moments,” Madix told TODAY, referring to Love Island USA Season 6. “But if they go into it trying to come up with viral phrases and sayings, it won’t work. Audiences are very smart, and they can always sense and feel when things are genuine and people are being authentic. That is what’s always going to resonate with people. They can always suss out when people are being a little bit performative.”

