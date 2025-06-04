Meet Charlie and Cierra, Love Island USA's First Bombshells of Season 7 (PICS)

The pair made a steamy impression with a blindfolded kissing game that is sure to bring drama to the Villa.

It wouldn't be Love Island without some hot bombshells to shake up the Villa, and at the end of the Season 7 premiere, we met the first Islanders tasked with blowing up the newly formed couples of the series.

Charlie Georgiou and Cierra Ortega arrived in Fiji on Night 2 as the OG Islanders were playing a steamy kissing game — blindfolded! Charlie then had his chance to smooch each of the girls, while Cierra made out with the guys, all while the cast had no idea they were locking lips with singles they hadn't even met yet.

As the pair snuck away, Ariana Madix revealed what had just gone down and dropped the ultimate temptation: Any Islander, regardless of their current couple, could choose to "get to know that bombshell better" if they enjoyed their kisses with either Charlie or Cierra.

Charlie Georgiou and Cierra Ortega in Love Island Season 7, Episode 1. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

The catch? They were blindfolded once again to reveal their decisions in secret. So, who chose an attempt at a new connection? Unfortunately, fans were left on a cliffhanger, but we'll see how it all unfolds during Wednesday's June 4 episode.

In the mean time, learn more below about Love Island USA's brand new bombshells, Charlie and Cierra.

Charlie Georgiou

Charlie Georgiou in Love Island Season 7, Episode 1. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Hometown: Birmingham, UK

Age: 27

Star Sign: Cancer

Instagram: @charliegeorgio

TikTok: @charliegeorgio

Charlie is a model and aspiring actor and singer who's originally from the UK, but recently moved to Australia. Love Island USA isn't his first stint in reality television, as he appeared on Channel 4's Tempting Fortune in 2023.

"I'm tall, tanned, girls usually say I've got nice lips, and they like kissing them. You might thing that Love Island started already, but now that I'm here, it's only just begun," he said during his intro in the episode.

Cierra Ortega

Cierra Ortega in Love Island Season 7, Episode 1. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Hometown: Arizona

Age: 25

Star Sign: Libra

Instagram: @cierra.ortega

TikTok: @cierraortega

Cierra is a digital content creator based in Los Angeles who appears to already have ties to Love Island USA. She's friends with both Johnnie Garcia from Season 5, and Kassy Castillo from Seasons 5 and 6.

"I'm the full package: brains, beauty, and boobs," she said. "I don't care whose toes I have to step on. If I can take your man, he was never your man in the first place."