Fly away once more to the Emerald City, and get a special first look at Wicked's epic second chapter!

How to See Wicked in Theaters Again & Get a First Look at the Sequel

Universal Pictures' Wicked (now streaming exclusively on Peacock!) wove its witchy spell over the holiday box office only six short months ago, and already there’s plenty of Broadway-worthy Oz-buzz building toward the release of Wicked: For Good, the magicical movie musical’s second and final chapter.

Returning Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and Ariana Grande (Galinda) to the Oscar-nominated roles they debuted in the 2024 original film, Wicked: For Good swoops into theaters everywhere beginning November 21 of this year. But before we hop a broom to sail back to the Emerald City, Universal Pictures is bringing the original Wicked back into theaters for a June special showing — and it even comes with a sweet early peek at the sequel!

Wicked returns to theaters June 4 — with a first look at trailer for Wicked: For Good

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) in 'Wicked', directed by Jon M. Chu. Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

For one day only on Wednesday, June 4, Wicked will be back in blockbuster form, returning to theaters nationwide for an exclusive special screening timed so that everyone everywhere — no matter their time zone — can catch the movie all at once.

Why the precise timing? Because there’s more than just the movie itself awaiting Wicked fans who swoop in for the June 4 screening. At the end of the film, Universal Pictures will drop an exclusive first-look theatrical trailer for Wicked: For Good, timed to unite audiences in being the first lucky folks to catch a glimpse of the upcoming sequel.

How to see Wicked in theaters again, along with Wicked: For Good trailer

Nessarose (Marissa Bode) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) appear in Wicked (2024), directed by Jon M. Chu Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

On June 4, at more than 100 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, audiences will be treated to the first-ever trailer screening for Wicked: For Good, the fantastical, drama-filled musical follow-up to Wicked. Showing on the big screen immediately at the conclusion of the June 4 screening of Wicked, it’s the most magical, larger-than-life way to bridge director Jon M. Chu’s vision between the smash 2024 original film and its upcoming feature-length second act.

No matter where you are, all of the June 4 Wicked screenings will take place simultaneously across North American time zones, so that everyone can catch the Wicked: For Good trailer at the same time. Screenings will take place at 6:00 p.m. ET. Once moviegoers have had a first-look chance to see the trailer in theaters, it’ll also become available for viewing online.

Conjuring tickets for the one-time-only screening on June 4 couldn’t be easier: Simply whisk over to the movie’s official website and click the big “get tickets” icon. On top of being among the first to scope out the Wicked: For Good trailer, there’ll also be one-of-a-kind in-theater giveaways for guests — including an exclusive Wicked: For Good commemorative poster (available while supplies last)!

Debuting in November 2024, Wicked smashed box office records, becoming the most successful Broadway musical adaptation of all time on its way to 10 Academy Awards nominations (including for Best Picture). Don’t miss the November 21 premiere of Wicked: For Good, and click here to score your special screening tickets for Wicked’s one-day-only return to theaters on June 4.