The Land of Oz Gets "Brickified" in Wicked Trailer Recreated with LEGOs
LEGO and Universal Pictures will release four new tie-in sets this fall!
Even the LEGO blocks of your childhood can defy gravity in a "Brickified" version of the official Wicked trailer. This toy-inspired reimagining comes on the heels of the announcement that Universal Pictures and LEGO will release four new tie-in sets this fall.
"The story of Wicked creates such an incredible experience for families, so being part of the team creating LEGO sets inspired by the upcoming movie and bringing that universe to life is hugely exciting.” Raquel Ojeda Gregorio, LEGO Wicked Design Lead at the LEGO Group, said in a statement. "Wicked has some of the most magical locations and characters and recreating that with LEGO bricks is a match made in Oz. I can’t wait for fans to see these colorful sets and hope they will enjoy unlocking their imagination, creating, and telling their own Wicked-inspired stories.”
Wicked Trailer Reimagined with LEGOs
What is The Wicked Movie About?
Adapted from the Tony Award-winning musical of the same name (itself an adaptation of Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel), Wicked provides a backstory for the Wicked Witch of the West, who, it turns out, wasn't all that wicked.
Before she became infamous throughout the land of Oz, the broom-riding, monkey-commanding spell-caster was Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), a gifted young woman shunned by society because of her green skin. While attending the prestigious Shiz University, she strikes up an unlikely friendship with the popular and privileged Glinda (Ariana Grande). Their futures seem incredibly bright...until Elphaba meets the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) and learns the terrible truth about Oz's "great and powerful" figure.
Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers), Ethan Slater (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live), Bronwyn James (Lockwood & Co.), Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), and newcomer Marissa Bode round out the cast.
When Does The Wicked Movie Open in Theaters?
Wicked arrives on the big screen Friday, November 27. Wicked Part Two, on the other hand, is scheduled for a wide theatrical bow on November 26, 2025. Jon M. Chu, director of Crazy Rich Asians and In the Heights, helmed both installments.
David Nicksay, Stephen Schwartz (writer of the book and lyrics for the original stage production), and Jared LeBoff serve as executive producers. Marc Platt and David Stone, who also helped bring the Broadway version to life, return as producers.