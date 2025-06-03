How To Watch the Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 Finale

Law & Order: Organized Crime is winding down to its final Season 5 episodes. Find out how and when to watch.

Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) has been through a lot so far in Season 5 of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

He was knocked unconscious when a truck rammed into his, he's had to face the reality of his aging's mom's health issues, his missing brother Joe Jr. resurfaced in his life in dramatic fashion, and his son Eli joined the NYPD and shot and killed someone.

While it may seem like the season only recently began, it's winding down to its final episodes.

Read on to find out when and where to catch the last Season 5 installments.

How many more episodes are left of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5? There are two episodes left to watch this season. The penultimate one, Season 5, Episode 9, “Off the Books," drops on Peacock on Thursday, June 5, 2025. The synopsis for that episode reads: "With Emery back in town and Stabler hot on his heels, Joe Jr. must play both sides to keep their trust and stay a step ahead in the plan. A series of risky decisions by all three men proves fatal." Among the guest stars in that episode are: Allison Siko as Kathleen Stabler, Michael Trotter as Joe Stabler Jr., Tom Payne as Julian Emery, and Jason Patric as Det. Tim McKenna.

Kathleen Stabler (Allison Siko) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Chris Meloni) in Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5, Episode 8. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/PEACOCK

When is the Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 finale? The Season 5 finale of Law & Order: Organized Crime — which is Episode 10 and titled “He Was a Stabler” — arrives on Peacock on Thursday, June 12, 2025. According to the synopsis, "As Tanner’s team seeks to dismantle Emery’s empire and arrest his allies, McKenna goes AWOL with Stabler to help him through a crucial crossroads. Critical intel from Joe Jr. arrives in the nick of time." Guest stars for the season finale include: Jason Patric as Det. Tim McKenna, Paul Gorvin as Vincent, Olivia Thirlby as Det. Frances Tanner, and Tom Payne as Julian Emery.

Don't miss out on finding out what happens to Joe Jr. now that he's finally back in New York after flying off with Emery in a shocking Season 4 finale, in which the weapons and drug smuggler handcuffed a briefcase packed with a deadly Russian nerve agent to Joe Jr. on the plane.