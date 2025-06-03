NBC Insider Exclusive

Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!

Sign Up For Free to View
NBC Insider Love Island

How Often Does Love Island USA Air? A Breakdown of the Schedule

The best part about Love Island USA? Not only is it filmed in real time, but it also streams nearly everyday of the week. Happy summer!

Love Island
Video thumbnail
Now Playing
3:27
Full Episode
Love Island
Video thumbnail
2:23
Web Exclusive
Behind the Sketch with Liz Patrick
Video thumbnail
1:58
Web Exclusive
Behind the Sketch: Goth Kid on Vacation

One of the best things about being obsessed with Love Island USA? Fans have plenty of opportunities to tune-in to the addicting dating series because it comes on more than once a week. So if you're ever in need of week night plans, Peacock (and the Season 7 Islanders) have you covered.

So, when exactly does the show stream — and how many times a week? NBC Insider has all your answers below.

How often does Love Island USA stream?

Love Island USA streams six days a week on Peacock, beginning Tuesday, June 3 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. And remember, the series is filmed in real time — with a one to two day delay — meaning all the Islanders are actually making avocado toast, coupling up, and dumping each other in their luxurious Fiji villa as you watch from home.

Does Love Island USA stream on Saturdays?

Yes, but instead of the usual drama-filled episodes following the Islanders, Saturdays are reserved for the series' weekly after show Love Island Aftersun.

RELATED: Why You Recognize Love Island Season 7's Ace Greene

The villa outside at night surrounded by palm trees in Love Island USA Season 7.
The villa in Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: Ben Symons/PEACOCK

This is where dumped cast members and your favorite Islanders from previous seasons will gather to talk all things Season 7. Fans may also get a heads up on the latest twists set to hit the Villa before the Islanders even know themselves.

The full Love Island USA weekly schedule

Look at this as your official day-to-day guide to watching Love Island every week this summer! And remember, episodes always begin streaming at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. on Peacock:

  • Sunday: New Love Island USA episode
  • Monday: New Love Island USA episode
  • Tuesday: New Love Island USA episode
  • Wednesday: No new Love Island USA episodes stream
  • Thursday: New Love Island USA episode
  • Friday: New Love Island USA episode
  • Saturday: New Love Island Aftersun episode

How to watch Love Island USA Season 7

The cast of Love Island USA Season 7 smile in bathing suits.
The cast of Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: NBC

RELATED: Love Island USA Season 5 Winners Marco & Hannah Are Engaged! See the Tearful Proposal

Love Island USA exclusively airs on Peacock, so all you need is a Peacock membership to tune-in this summer. However, as a special treat, the Season 7 premiere will also air on Bravo at 10:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 11.

Love Island USA Seasons 4-6, the upcoming Season 6 spinoff Love Island: Beyond the VillaLove Island Games, the UK's Love Island: All Stars, and seasons of Love Island South Africa and Love Island Spain also stream on Peacock.

Read more about:

Related Stories