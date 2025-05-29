Where and How to Watch Love Island USA This Summer (DETAILS)

Summer is officially here, Islanders. How do we know? Because we’ll be watching Love Island USA and Season 7’s new cast of sexy singles for the foreseeable future.

Hosted by Ariana Madix, the newest season of Love Island USA is ready to welcome a whole new group of eligible bachelors and bachelorettes into the villa. Like Jeremiah Brown from Los Angeles, who describes himself as a “communication nerd” and “an emotional type of guy.” Or Chelley Bissainthe from Orlando, who speaks a bit of Creole and promises she won’t “fully judge” the guys based on their zodiac sign.

There’s so much in store for these new Islanders as they look for love in Fiji, and fans certainly can’t wait to become obsessed with it all. Read on to find out where you can watch Love Island USA, what time new episodes air, and more.

The cast of Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: NBC

What days do new episodes of Love Island USA come out? Love Island USA Season 7 premieres on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. After that, new episodes will air every day on Peacock, except on Wednesdays. Love Island Aftersun will also air new episodes every Saturday, starting on June 7, 2025.

What time does Love Island USA start streaming on Peacock? New episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 will be available to stream 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Ariana Madix on Love Island USA Season 6. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Beyond all of the romance, drama, and hilarious moments that will go down this season on Love Island USA, Madix is also sure to be a fashion icon once again. As the former Vanderpump Rules star returns for her second season as Host of the Peacock original, Madix has a special place in her heart for her Love Island wardrobe.

“I feel like they’re my children, I can’t possibly pick one favorite,” Madix said in a behind-the-scenes video with Peacock when asked about her Love Island USA Season 6 looks. “But the gold dress from the season premiere… What’s crazy about that dress is it’s like putting on leggings and that’s why it looks wet."