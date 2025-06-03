An Update on Love Island USA Winners Serena & Kordell — and If They're Still Together

The couple went viral in summer 2024 for their impassioned breakup on the docks — but they've done so much more since then.

The days of questioning long-term goals, cinematic dock arguments, and overturned breakfast platters are long behind Love Island USA Season 6 champs Serena Page and Kordell Beckham.

Both were unapologetically themselves throughout their journey — and stole America's hearts in the process. The couple helped make history during the series' landmark season, with the show being named summer 2024’s #1 reality series in the US. It was also Peacock’s most-watched original reality competition series ever on their platform.

Serena initially questioned Kordell's drive and was spooked by their similarities (both were from Houston, grew up just minutes away from each other, and they coincidentally wore the shade of green for the show's premiere) and ended up friend-zoning him. However, Kordell was patient and accepting, eventually winning her over.

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham appear on Love Island USA Season 6 Episode 36. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

"I found out that we were so similar and I feel like that kind of scared me off in a sense," she told People. "And I'm like, let me find any reason not to like this man, trying to find the ick, trying to do whatever. So I friend-zoned him and then after that, he didn't get hurt, his ego didn't get bruised, he just kind took it to the chin and that s---'s hot."

Kordell's actions in Casa Amor are a famous a hiccup in their love story, but Serena made sure he worked hard to earn back her trust — and eventually her heart — in the end. Get an update on their relationship status today, and what they've been up to since winning the show.

Are Serena and Kordell still together?

Serena and Kordell are definitely still together!

In the year since Season 6 first aired they've been nearly inseparable and incredibly busy, making appearances together on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast, and Angel Reese's Unapologetically Angel Reese podcast. They've also co-starred in various major brand campaigns (the latest being for Cerave), and debuted photoshoots with Essence and Savage x Fenty. Fans were also delighted by their surprise leading roles in Summer Walker's lyric video for her single "Heart Of A Woman", which currently has more than 17 million views on YouTube.

Kordell Beckham and Serena Page attend the 2025 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

"He hypes me up and makes me feel so comfortable... comfortable enough to do weird stuff!” Serena told Cosmo in February. "We lowkey work well together. At least when we don’t have to look each other in the eyes, because I’ll start laughing.”

Soon after their Season 6 win, Kordell moved to Los Angeles where Serena was already living, but they have yet to move in together.

"No apartment. There's none of that. The next step would be engagement," she told People. "And we need some time for that... This is my apartment. My finger's empty and so is my apartment. I can live with you when we're engaged."

Kordell told E! News in May that he and Serena have had "no challenges" and are "doing good."

"No major thing is happening that's causing anything — just smooth sailings," he said. "I'm happy. We're happy. It’s been nothing but fun times so far.”

You can continue to keep up with the couple on their respective Instagram and TikTok accounts, where they frequently update their millions of followers. Most recently, Serena threw Kordell a surprise birthday 23rd birthday party, flying out his family and friends to Atlanta where he's currently filming a secret project.

@serenapagee He hasnt celebrated his birthday in like 5 years and with his busy schedule he thought we werent going to do anythingð­ very chaotic day, with lots of hiccups but it went soo good and was so much fun! HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABYð©·ð©· â¬ original sound - Reeð

"Almost 1 year later and I cannot believe how obsessed I still am with you," Serena wrote in a sweet happy birthday post. "It's so amazing to watch you grow and your dreams come true in real time, I am so so proud of the man you are growing into more and more everyday and cannot wait to spend more birthdays with you!!"

What Serena has been up to since Love Island

Serena Page attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater on March 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Monica Schipper/WireImage

Serena has become an It Girl in her own right, cementing partnerships with Beyoncé's Cécred and Sir Davis brands, in addition to Shea Moisture, Neutrogena, and more. She was also invited to Paris Fashion Week, interviewed Coco Jones for the Grammys, and will star in Peacock's Season 6 spinoff, Love Island: Beyond the Villa, streaming this summer.

As for an ultimate career goal, Serena told Essence that she wants to found her own haircare line. The choice is fitting for the 25-year-old, as viewers loved the versatility of how she styled her knotless boho braids while in the villa.

“I want something very easy and accessible for Black women, especially young Black women in college,” said the Houston native. “I knew when I was in college I didn’t have no money to do my hair. Yes, I braided hair. I had a braiding business for four years. That’s how I was kind of making a little money. Outside of that, you kinda gotta do your own hair.”

What Kordell has been up to since Love Island

Kordell Beckham at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Kordell spoke a Cheez-Its deal into existence and is now their official CFO (Chief Fantaseez Officer), even helping to create a new flavor combo for the brand. He's also a certified Cat Dad to his rescue, Milo, and starred in a campaign for the feline treat brand, Temptations. The model can also check walking in fashion week off his bucket list, had a viral appearance on BET's For the Fellas podcast, and is currently accomplishing a long-term goal (see what we did there?) acting in a yet-to-be-announced scripted project.

The star hopes to continue modeling, acting, and he may even start a YouTube channel.

"My journey has been insane," he told Disrupshion magazine. "I’ve been making my dreams come true. I’ve been completing goals, from my most wanted deals to walking on the runway, to even making it in Vogue—that’s pretty insane. My whole life has been a 360 or 180, whichever one you want to spin."

He continued, “I stay focused on what I want to do. I know what to do, what to say, and what not to say. If you drown out the negativity and keep the positive side going, it’s easy to stay focused."