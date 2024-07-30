How to Find Universal Hollywood’s Nintendo World Interactive Frosted Glacier Wall

Can you believe it's been a whole year of coin collecting, Bowser besting and Toadstool Cafe nomming at Universal Studios Hollywood?

Super Nintendo World welcomed hordes of Mario fans into its immersive bowl of fun in its first year of existence. But the land inside Universal Studios Hollywood hasn't stayed static in that time. The park opened a new Power Up Cafe snack shack on the Upper Lot, added all kinds of digital stamps to collect inside the Universal Studios App that is digitally tethered to your Power-Up Band, and now they've added a whole new permanent area to gain new coins, stamps and bragging rights over Goombas and Koopas.

The brand-new Frosted Glacier interactive area is now open to all guests who venture into Super Nintendo World with a Universal Studios park ticket. It's a super active play wall that will give you a mini cardio boost and lots more coins to add to your tally. NBC Insider visited recently and we've got your guide to how to find the area and make the most of your time there.

Where is the Frosted Glacier interactive area?

Super Nintendo World exterior. Photo: Tara Bennett

After you enter Super Nintendo World through the green pipe tunnel, look to your left and the far back wall of the world. There's a mini castle that houses the Bowser Jr. Shadow Showdown. Immediately to the right of the castle is a doorway underneath a yellow ? Block that hides a set of stairs to the upper level Frost Glacier. Head up those stairs until you come to the landing on the left.

Super Nintendo World interior. Photo: Tara Bennett

There will be a split path. Go to the left and you'll come to the Frost Glacier overlook which has observation deck. Go to the right of the split and you're now in the walkway that ends up in the new Interactive wall game. Be sure to get your coins from the ? Block and the Brick Block as you proceed into the queue that will form on busy days.

How do you play the Frost Glacier interactive wall?

Super Nintendo World. Photo: Tara Bennett

First, if you've got a Power-Up Band, make sure it's on your wrist and ready to go. When you get to the front of the line, activate the game by placing your band under the ? Band or just punch the box to start a new random cycle of the game. Get to the left and start touching the wall to earn points and beat the baddies of your individual game.

There are four different randomized games denoted by a different character at the start: Fire Flower, Ice Flower, Super Mushroom or Super Star. Hints for gameplay for all four versions: The wider your stance, the more you can disappear with your fingertips from the wall. Make sure to look at the bottom and the top of the wall so you can keep on top of new additions and wipe 'em out. Be ready to move a lot. Hydrate before and after because it will make you work up a sweat.

SPOILER ALERT: The rest of this article will discuss what happens when you use the interactive wall.

Here's what to expect with each different game:

Super Star (Yellow) - Your interactive wall will fill with winged Koopa Paratroopas and Red Goombas you need to touch to vanquish.

Super Mushroom (Red) - Your interactive wall will fill with a brick wall you will need to tap to erase as it continually replaces itself.

Ice Flower (Blue) - Your interactive wall will fill with Winged Frozen Goombas you need to touch to vanquish.

Fire Flower (Red) - Your interactive wall will fill with Winged Koopa Paratroopas you need to touch to vanquish.

If there is no queue, you can go back and play again. But if there's a queue to play, you can exit to the left of the wall and circle back into the line again so you can attempt to play all four game walls.

