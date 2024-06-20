The Haunted Houses at Halloween Horror Nights 2024 at Universal Studios Hollywood

If you're a Halloween fan, then summertime is just some hot months keeping you separated from your beloved scare season.

Fear not, as we're here to help with ongoing announcements regarding the Halloween Horror Nights lineups in both Universal Studios Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Overall for 2024 Halloween season, Universal Studios Hollywood promises eight all-new movie-quality haunted houses inspired by cinematic greats and eerie original stories. There will also be themed scare zones filled with menacing creatures lurking in the lot and behind the scenes. There will also be a freshened up Terror Tram theme. The separately ticketed event will run from September 5 through to November 3.

Dead Exposure: Death Valley

Halloween Horror Nights presents: Dead Exposure Death Valley. Photo: Universal Studios

The first non-IP haunted house announcement of 2024 was revealed to be Dead Exposure: Death Valley. If that sounds familiar, that's because it's inspired by Universal Orlando’s Dead Exposure series. John Murdy, the Creative Director for Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood, said on X that this house will be located near The Mummy dark ride queue in the Lower Lot and it will be "intense and scary."

Dead Exposure's official teaser description is: "A secret lab’s attempts to create super soldiers takes a turn for the worse, creating radioactive zombies who escape just as you arrive!"

A Quiet Place

Halloween Horror Nights: A Quiet Place. Photo: Universal Parks

Announced on June 6th as the first shared IP haunted house for USO and USH of the 2024 season is the A Quiet Place haunted house. The houses will include familiar visuals and set pieces seen in A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place II.

How does Halloween Horror Nights work within the normal park?

If you only purchase a General Admission ticket for any of the Universal Studios theme parks, you must exit at closing time on Halloween Horror Nights dates. If you purchase a separate HHN evening ticket or a Day/Night ticket, you can remain in the park from opening to close. Select rides in the general park will still be operational for HHN visitors with their ticket.

How scary is Halloween Horror Nights?

If you can watch any horror film and not flinch, congrats! You might be the only kind of visitor impervious to Halloween Horror Nights. But for everyone else, it's legit scary. Inside all of the haunted houses, real people will jump out at you, sneak up behind you and shadow you as you try to get from Point A to Point B. There will be scary sounds, special effects, wailing, screaming and general aural discomfort. And if you aren't a fan of blood, just know you will see a lot of (fake) blood everywhere.

You can purchase your Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights tickets now!