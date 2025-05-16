Everything to Know About Epic Universe's Live Shows, From Seating to Story

Epic Universe has even more epic live shows that you won't want to miss. Here's what you should know.

At long last, the opening of the highly anticipated new theme park, Universal Epic Universe, is upon us. There’s obviously a cavalcade of exciting rides, attractions, food options, and more on offer for those who step through the chronos. Still, for some, the main draw is the stunning live shows designed to captivate fans of both the Fantastic Beasts and How to Train Your Dragon franchises.

For those unfamiliar, Epic Universe is made up of five immersive worlds: Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe. Each one takes you out of Orlando, Florida, and places you directly in the worlds they represent. However, for those who enter the Ministry of Magic and Isle of Berk, live shows get you up close and personal with fan-favorite characters in spectacles that are sure to delight parkgoers young and old alike.

To help make sure you get the most out of your visit, here is everything you need to know about the live shows offered at Universal Epic Universe.

Le Cirque Arcanus live show at Epic Universe

Epic Universe's Ministry of Magic at Universal Orlando Resort. Photo: Tyler McCarthy/NBC

Those who enter The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic will enjoy 1920s Wizarding Paris. One of the first things they’ll notice is the massive red tent in the center of the world advertising the best magical circus in all of Paris. And you won’t want to miss the wonders inside.

The ride’s description offers some insight as to what’s in store:

“In an attempt to bring Le Cirque Arcanus back to its former glory, ringmaster Skender has stolen Newt Scamander’s suitcase which contains fantastic beasts from around the globe. It’s up to circus employee Gwenlyn to rescue the creatures in this spectacular mix of live performers, amazing puppetry, dazzling special effects, and more.”

When you enter the first part of the show, you'll be inside the gloriously decorated tent while you wait for the show to begin. The first stage of the show will have guests standing, but, after a brief pre-show, they’ll be ushered into a theater where the dazzling Le Cirque Arcanus begins properly. Parkgoers will fall in love with new characters, familiar fantastic beasts, and may even see some recognizable faces...

The Untrainable Dragon live show at Epic Universe

The Untrainable Dragon in Epic Universe's Isle Of Berk. Photo: Tyler McCarthy/NBC

If you’re a How to Train Your Dragon fan, you won’t want to miss the show inside the Isle of Berk that sees yet another adventure for Hiccup and his intrepid friends. Set at a time when Vikings live in harmony with Dragons, everyone will be tested by a particularly vicious beast.

“When a new dragon shows up on the Isle of Berk, the Vikings think they may have finally met their match. Hiccup and Toothless, with help from Gobber and Astrid, work together to solve the mystery of The Untrainable Dragon. Experience the wonder of dragons onstage and soaring overhead in this spectacular, music-filled, heart-warming live show,” the ride’s description reads.

Through a combination of stunning visual effects and live music that will be stuck in your head for a long time after, the world comes to life like never before, with many dragons on display, as well as a chance to catch up with your favorite characters.

The vast theater will allow you to beat the heat for a while before exiting back out into the park, where you may be able to meet up with some of the cast of the show as they usher their dragons throughout the park. You’ll even be right next to Hiccup and Toothless for those who want to wait in line for their meet-and-greet opportunity.

Check in with the Universal Orlando app to figure out the times that each show runs on the day you’re at the park, and be sure to get there in time for curtain call because you simply won’t want to miss what these live shows have in store.