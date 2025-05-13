Universal Horror Unleashed Revs Up Excitement For The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Haunted House

Leatherface is the star of one of four terrifying experiences coming to Universal Horror Unleashed.

It may have "Texas" right there in the name, but horror fans can soon flee from a chainsaw-wielding killer in Nevada, because a Texas Chainsaw Massacre-themed haunted house is opening up in Las Vegas as part of the new Universal Horror Unleashed year-round horror attraction.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre at Universal Horror Unleashed, which opens its doors on August 14, is one of four haunted houses that guests can experience at the terrifyingly fun Las Vegas attraction. Based on the original 1974 horror classic The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, the haunted house will closely follow the events of the film. As the preview video below note, visitors will follow in the footsteps of the ill-fated teenagers on their West Texas roadtrip. After starting their journey in a cemetery, they'll encounter an ominous old man at a gas station, just like in the movie. Things only get scarier from there.

RELATED: Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas Details Revealed

The haunted house experience will next take guests to Leatherface and his family's infamous dilapidated home, where they will encounter Leatherface himself — and he's brandishing a chainsaw, of course.

After that, they'll enter the Kill Vault, where more scares await in an immersive experience that also offers Rough Cuts, an opportunity for guests to have a little something to eat, as "chainsaw"-carved small plates are on the menu.

In the above video, the minds behind the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre attraction boast that the immersive experience will allow guests to explore parts of the setting that may not have appeared in the original film.

"The film is brutal itself, so we absolutely wanted to match that intensity," design manager Stephen Morrison says. "You're going to go into the farmhouse. You're going to be pursued by Leatherface."

This is not the first time that Universal has adapted The Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise for a theme park experience. There was a house at Universal Orlando's 2024 Halloween Horror Nights. The Las Vegas experience will be open all year, though, not just during the spooky season, though. So, the next time you find yourself in the City of Sin, get yourself some scares while you're at it at Universal Horror Unleashed.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is available to stream on Peacock.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of four haunted house experiences; the others are Universal Monsters, Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer; and Scarecrow: The Reaping. All can be found in Las Vegas' AREA15 District as of August 15. Tickets are on sale now.