Where Is Universal Epic Universe Located? How to Travel There from Hotels & Other Parks

Universal Epic Universe is just weeks away from being fully open to the public. Boasting five immersive worlds, theme park fans are excited to step through the portals to each one, but many eager travelers may be wondering how they get to those portals in the first place.

With the opening of Epic Universe, Universal Orlando Resort is now a destination that can satisfy vacationers for a week thanks to the new park, Volcano Bay, Island of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida — not to mention all the fun there is to be had at Universal CityWalk. However, with four unique theme parks making up the resort and a slew of incredible Universal hotels peppered all throughout the area, some may be wondering how they can get to and from everything.

Luckily, whether you're going form the hotels or the parks, we've got your answer.

How to get to Epic Universe from other parts of Universal Orlando Resort

Epic Universe's Helios Grand Hotel at Universal Studios Orlando Resort. Photo: Tyler McCarthy/NBC

It's not very hard, visitors to the Florida theme park will be able to take advantage of a free shuttle that will transport them between Epic Universe and the three existing Universal parks as well as Universal Orlando hotels. It’s not quite as easy as stepping into a portal, as seen in the advertisements for the exciting new five-in-one theme park, but it’s close. Those who are at either Universal Studios Florida or Island of Adventure just need to go through CityWalk to get to the shuttle bus bay that'll also bring them to all the hotels. These hotels (Sapphire Falls Resort, Royal Pacific Resort, Hard Rock Hotel, and Portofino Bay Hotel) even have access by way of the water taxi. However, those won't be running to Epic Universe, only CityWalk.

Currently, the most Epic Universe-adjacent hotels are the Terra Luna and Stella Nova resorts, both of which offer short shuttle bus rides to Epic Universe and the other parks. In addition, there's the Helios Grand Hotel, which is located right within Epic Universe for those who simply want to step outside in the morning and be right in the heart of the new park.

What is Epic Universe?

Epic Universe is the newest addition to Universal’s suite of theme parks in Orlando, located a short distance from the existing parks. The theme park consists of five worlds, most of which are themed around various popular franchises. Celestial Park is the “hub” world, featuring dining, hotels, and some rides that connect the other parks. There’s also Super Nintendo World, which brings Super Mario video games to life; Dark Universe, a spooky, thrilling park based on classic monsters like Frankenstein and Dracula; The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, a new Harry Potter land based on the magical 1920s Paris seen in the Fantastic Beasts films; and How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, which takes visitors to the fantasy Viking island seen in the beloved DreamWorks Animation film.

The worlds in Epic Universe will act as sequels to their respective film franchises, the team behind them says.

Universal Orlando Resort’s Epic Universe opens on May 22. Tickets are on sale now.