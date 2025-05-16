What you can wear, what you can bring, and what you can do inside the new exciting new theme park in Orlando.

Bring It or Leave it? Everything to Know About Security Rules at Epic Universe

Family fun is top priority at Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe – and so is safety.

So, before planning your trip to the newest theme park to open in America in decades, be sure to get familiar with security rules you’ll need to follow, including what is and isn't allowed in the park.

Knowing what you can bring into the park and do there before you arrive will make your time at Epic Universe an easy-breezy walk in the park.

Security at Universal’s Epic Universe

Upon arrival, all visitors will pass through security screening, which includes walk-through metal detectors and bag checks that may include X-ray inspection.

You’re encouraged to minimize bags and metal objects to streamline entry, and it’s a good idea to leave any unnecessary items locked in your car or hotel room. With some exceptions, guests under age 18 must leave the park at 8 p.m.

Weapons of any kind are strictly prohibited inside Epic Universe. This includes any object that could be considered a weapon including toy swords or other objects that are part of a costume.

In addition to weapons, prohibited no-no’s include alcohol, marijuana, power-driven and radiofrequency-controlled devices, hard-sided coolers, glass containers, suitcases and rolling luggage, folding chairs and any illegal items. Overall, it's good to travel light when entering any of the Universal Orlando parks, including Epic Universe. It's also important to be mindful that some rides such as Stardust Racers, require guests to lock up everything in their pockets as well as any bags they may be carrying. The complimentary lockers that can be found in the ride queues are of a decent size but it's probably a good idea to not have any oversized bags with you for the day.

Being a guest at Epic Universe means dressing for the occasion, and that includes wearing a shirt and shoes all the time.

Clothing must be appropriate for a family-friendly environment. Attire with offensive language or images isn’t permitted. Clothes and accessories suggesting that you’re emergency personnel or work at the park are also on the what-not-to-wear list. Costumes and full-face masks are generally not allowed.

As with other Universal parks, Epic Universe offers a variety of options for eating and drinking. Outside food and beverage are largely restricted, though exceptions are made for guests with food allergies, baby formula, and medically necessary dietary items. Sealed water bottles are typically allowed.

Guidelines for smokers as well as guests with service animals will find information on those subjects here.

Guests should check the official Universal Orlando website or app before visiting Epic Universe for the most current security and safety guidelines.

Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe

On deck at Epic Universe are five immersive lands boasting unique attractions, dining, and entertainment experiences.

Those wondrous worlds include Celestial Park, Super Nintendo World, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic. How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe.

Tickets are currently on sale for Epic Universe.