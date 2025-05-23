Dark Universe's Monsters Unchained Comes to Life In Epic Universe Documentary Clip (WATCH)

With the grand opening of Epic Universe this week, Peacock invites you to take a look behind-the-scenes in a first look clip from the 3-part documentary series centered around the theme park expansion at Universal Orlando titled Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks.

In particular, the footage shines a spotlight on the Dark Universe experience inspired by Universal's catalogue of classic silver screen monsters: Dracula, Frankenstein's Monster, The Mummy, Wolfman, the Creature from the Black Lagoon, and more!

"With Dark Universe, one of the greatest parts about being Universal is that no one else in the world could build a park and have a monster land. No one would take that risk," Brian Robinson, Executive VP and Chief Creative Officer of Universal Destinations and Experiences, says in the clip below. "This is a huge bet. We don't know the demand of what it's going to be or data or rankings that can tell us what people want. We just have to believe that people love monsters."

Epic Universe also includes Celestial Park, How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, Super Nintendo World, and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic.

Get a first look at Peacock's Epic Universe documentary

How to watch the Epic Universe documentary All three episodes of Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks will debut exclusively on Peacock Thursday, July 24.

Here is the official synopsis:

This 3-part docuseries celebrates the history and legacy of Universal Destinations & Experiences. Through unprecedented access, rare archival and intimate interviews with directors, producers, executives, and A-list celebrities, the series will explore Universal's iconic film and theme park history as well as provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes countdown to the opening of its groundbreaking new theme park, Universal Epic Universe.

John Marks and Jon Strong executive-produced the limited docuseries on behalf of Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

How to get tickets to Epic Universe

Epic Universe is now open for business! All guest information related to the five lands can be found right here.