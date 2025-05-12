Peacock's 2025-2026 Shows Revealed: The Paper, Keke Palmer's The Burbs, Ted & More

There's more than enough scripted and unscripted series to keep you busy well into 2026!

If you've been wondering which shows and originals will occupy your down time well into 2026, Peacock has you more than covered.

The NBCUniversal platform has announced its scripted and unscripted slate for the foreseeable future and it's chock full of hotly-anticipated titles — from a show set in the same universe as The Office to an animated Ted project to Keke Palmer's reimagining of The Burbs. And that's just the scripted stuff.

RELATED: Amy Poehler & Parks and Recreation's Mike Schur Reunite For New Peacock Comedy Series

Unscripted programming includes Season 4 of The Traitors, Love Island: Beyond The Villa, and a 3-part documentary chronicling the creation of Universal Orlando's Epic Universe.

Peacock will also eventually be the streaming home to several blockbuster films coming out this year, including Jurassic World Rebirth, M3GAN 2.0, Wicked: For Good and the live action How to Train Your Dragon.

Peacock's Upcoming Slate

Scripted

Twisted Metal Season 2 (July 31, 2025)

Following the revelations in the season one finale, John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) find themselves entering the deadly Twisted Metal tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso (Anthony Carrigan). As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface.

Starring Anthony Mackie (John Doe), Stephanie Beatriz (Quiet), Anthony Carrigan (Calypso), and the tag team duo of Joe Seanoa Will Arnett (as the body and voice of Sweet Tooth).

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

From 1972-1978, 33 young men were kidnapped, murdered, and buried in a crawl space beneath their killer's house. And no one was the wiser. Not for all those years. Why? He was charming and funny. Had a good, All-American job. Was a community leader. He even volunteered to entertain sick kids... while dressed as a clown. A dramatized take on the 6-part docuseries of the same name, Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy peels back the twisted layers of Gacy’s life while weaving in heartrending stories of his victims; exploring the grief, guilt, and trauma of their families and friends; and exposing the systemic failures, missed opportunities and societal prejudices that fueled his reign of terror.

Starring Michael Chernus, Gabriel Luna, James Badge Dale, Michael Angarano, Chris Sullivan, and Marin Ireland.

The Paper (Premiering in September)

Domhnall Gleeson arrives to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.

Starring Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, and returning The Office star Oscar Nuñez.

RELATED: Stars of Peacock's New Mockumentary Set in The Office Universe Visit Real-Life Local Newspaper to Learn the Job

All Her Fault

In Chicago, Marissa Irvine (Sarah Snook) arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn't a mother she recognizes. She isn't the nanny. She doesn't have Milo. And so begins every parent's worst nightmare.

Starring Sarah Snook, Dakota Fanning, Jake Lacy, Michael Peña, Sophia Lillis, Abby Elliott, Daniel Monks, Jay Ellis, Thomas Cocquerel, Duke McCloud, and Kartiah Vergara.

Ted: The Animated Series (final title TBD)

From Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy, American Dad!, The Orville), following the success of the record-breaking, live-action #1 Original Streaming Comedy Ted, Peacock has ordered a new animated series that picks up after the Ted films.

Starring Seth MacFarlane (Ted), Mark Wahlberg (John Bennett), Amanda Seyfried (Sam Jackson), Jessica Barth (Tami-Lynn), Kyle Mooney (Apollo), and Liz Richman (Ruth).

Ted Season 2

Ted (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and John (Max Burkholder) appear in Season 1 Episode 7 of Ted Photo: Peacock

In this comedic prequel series to the Ted films, it's 1993, and Ted the bear’s (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and Cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

Starring Seth MacFarlane (Ted), Max Burkholder (young John Bennett), Alanna Ubach (Susan Bennett), Scott Grimes (Matty Bennett), and Giorgia Whigham (Blaire Bennett).

Bel-Air Season 4

Photo: Peacock

Set in modern-day Los Angeles, Peacock’s drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

Starring Jabari Banks (Will Smith), Adrian Holmes (Uncle Phil), Cassandra Freeman (Aunt Viv), Olly Sholotan (Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey Thompson), Jordan L. Jones (Jazz), and Simone Joy Jones (Lisa Wilkes).

The Good Daughter

The Good Daughter is a suspenseful crime drama where sisters Charlotte (Meghann Fahy) and Samantha (Rose Byrne) Quinn have spent the last 28 years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte is the first witness on the scene. Now a lawyer like her father, she’s forced to confront her own demons as the case twists through one shocking revelation after another. In the end, both she and Samantha find themselves wondering if the price of being the good daughter was worth it after all.

Starring Rose Byrne, Meghann Fahy, Brendan Gleeson, and Harper Steele.

The Miniature Wife

The Miniature Wife, based on the short story written by Manuel Gonzales, is a high-concept marital comedy examining the power imbalances between spouses after a technological accident induces the ultimate relationship crisis.

Starring Elizabeth Banks, Matthew Macfadyen, O-T Fagbenle, Zoe Lister-Jones, Sian Clifford, and Sofia Rosinsky.

Ponies

Emilia Clarke; Flag of the Soviet Union (1922-1991) and Flag of the United States. Photo: Courtesy of Ryan Pfluger; Getty Images

Moscow, 1977. Two “Ponies” ("persons of no interest" in intelligence speak) work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy. That is until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR, and the pair become CIA operatives. Bea (Emilia Clarke) is an over-educated, Russian-speaking child of Soviet immigrants. Her cohort, Twila (Haley Lu Richardson), is a small-town girl who is as abrasive as she is fearless. Together, they work to uncover a vast Cold War conspiracy and solve the mystery that made them widows in the first place.

Starring Emilia Clarke, Haley Lu Richardson, Adrian Lester, Artjom Gilz, Nicholas Podany, Petro Ninovskyi, and Vic Michaelis.

The Burbs

Keke Palmer attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating Superfine: Tailoring Black Style at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images/The Met Museum/Vogue

Set in present-day suburbia, The Burbs follows a young couple who have reluctantly relocated to the husband’s childhood home. Their world is upended when a new neighbor moves in across the street bringing old secrets of the cul-de-sac to light, and new deadly threats shatter the illusion of their quiet little neighborhood. The show is a reimagining of the 1989 film starring Tom Hanks.

Starring Keke Palmer, Jack Whitehall, Julia Duffy, Paula Pell, Mark Proksch, and Kapil Talwakar.

RELATED: Ted Animated Series Coming to Peacock, With Mark Wahlberg & Amanda Seyfried (DETAILS)

The Copenhagen Test

This espionage thriller series produced by James Wan follows first generation-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Simu Liu) who realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies.

Starring Simu Liu, Melissa Barrera, Sinclair Daniel, Brian d’Arcy James, Mark O’Brien, and Kathleen Chalfant.

The Five-Star Weekend

Jennifer Garner attends The Daily Front Row's Eighth Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 28, 2024. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Hollis Shaw (Jennifer Garner), a famed food influencer known for her delicious recipes, impeccable taste, and warm demeanor suffers a devastating loss. Unable to move forward, the death starts to expose the cracks in Hollis’s picture-perfect life—her strained marriage, her complicated relationship with her daughter, and her growing pursuit of validation from her followers. In an effort to overcome grief and find herself again, Hollis gets the idea to host a weekend away at her house on Nantucket with three friends from different stages in her life: her childhood, her twenties, thirties, and one surprise fifth star. Set against a luxurious and coastal backdrop, they will mature in ways they could never imagine as boundaries are pushed and secrets are exposed.

Starring Jennifer Garner.

M.I.A

Running drugs is a family affair for Etta Tiger Jonze, but when the family business is threatened, Etta is thrust into a life she never expected, forcing her to use her wits to survive as she navigates Miami’s criminal underground.

Starring Shannon Gisela, Brittany Adebumola, Dylan Jackson, Maurice Compte, Alberto Guerra, Danay Garcia, Cary Elwes, Gerardo Celasco, and Marta Milans.

Superfakes

Hailing from A24 and the Safdie siblings, Superfakes is a crime drama series that follows a small-time Chinatown luxury counterfeit dealer who enters a dangerous black market underworld in order to fund a life of suburban respectability for her family.

Cast is TBD.

Crystal Lake

A portrait of Linda Cardellini; Betsy Palmer attends the premiere of Mother-Mother on December 6, 1989 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Clayton Hawkin; Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

This expanded prequel to the Friday the 13th horror franchise is set to explore the events leading up to the original movie, focusing on Pamela Voorhees and Jason Voorhees.

Starring Linda Cardellini (Pamela Voorhees).

The Day of the Jackal Season 2

The critically acclaimed series that broke domestic and international viewership records returns, following the unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal (Eddie Redmayne), who makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee.

Starring Eddie Redmayne (the Jackal).

Dig

Amy Poehler attends the premiere of The Four Seasons at Directors Guild Of America on April 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California; Excavations by Kate Myers. Photo: Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images; HarperVia

From Emmy Award-winning executive producer Mike Schur (A Man on the Inside, The Good Place, Parks and Recreation) and Emmy Award-winning actor and executive producer Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation, Inside Out 2). An adaptation of Kate Myers’ bestseller Excavations, Dig centers on four women working at an archeological dig in Greece who are at wildly different crossroads in their lives. When the team uncovers a long-buried secret with the potential to rewrite history, they find themselves at the center of a high-stakes international conspiracy. Schur and Poehler will co-write and executive produce the series, with Poehler set to star. The new comedy marks the first collaboration between the pair since Parks and Recreation, which aired its series finale in 2015.

Starring Amy Poehler and TBD.

Unscripted

The Idaho Student Murders (Summer 2025)

A feature documentary focuses its lens on the pre-trial case against Bryan Kohberger, a young criminology student accused of brutally stabbing to death four University of Idaho coeds. Could Kohberger have been a serial killer in the making, a man who hates women, or is there enough evidence to exonerate him altogether? The documentary features never before seen interviews with Kaylee Goncalves’ brother and friends of the victims.

Love Island: Beyond The Villa (Summer 2025)

Love Island: Beyond The Villa, a first of its kind spinoff series, follows everyone’s favorite Season 6 Islanders around Los Angeles as they navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame, and complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa.

Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together (June 2025)

Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together, follows the electrifying journey of this beloved couple as they reignite their love, navigate the ups and downs of newlywed life, and the challenges of parenthood while juggling their thriving careers. Can this unstoppable duo prove that their love truly can conquer all? A fun-filled exploration of love’s second chances.

Gilgo Beach Killer: The House of Secrets (June 2025)

After the arrest of the alleged Gilgo Beach killer, this 3-part series goes inside the suspect’s home for the first time, where never-before-heard testimony from his own family unravels a chilling portrait of a man accused of living a double life and hiding dark secrets under their own roof.

Love Island USA (June 3, 2025)

Love Island USA features a group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful Fijian villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations rise and drama ensues as new “bombshells” arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.

Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks (July 24, 2025)

Epic Universe Celestial Park Photo: Universal Parks

This 3-part docuseries celebrates the history and legacy of Universal Destinations & Experiences. Through unprecedented access, rare archival and intimate interviews with directors, producers, executives, and A-list celebrities, the series will explore Universal's iconic film and theme park history as well as provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes countdown to the opening of its groundbreaking new theme park, Universal Epic Universe.

Tiffany Haddish Goes Off (Fall 2025)

Tiffany Haddish Goes Off is a 6-part docuseries following superstar Tiffany Haddish and her three closest childhood girlfriends as they travel together on a 4-week-long girls’ trip of a lifetime, exploring Africa and their connection to the continent. We’ll see them bonding, confiding, confessing, growing, and looking for love on this journey. This raw, vulnerable and unpredictable version of Haddish leaves the viewer crying with laughter and sobbing from heartfelt, relatable, real-time self-healing.

Love Island Games (late 2025)

Former Islanders from across the globe return to the tropical villa for a second chance at finding love and winning a $100,000 prize. This new All-Star spin-off will follow fan favorites from international series, including the U.K., USA, and Australia, as they couple up and attempt to remain in the competition. This time there will be even more gameplay, as the Islanders compete in a variety of team and couple challenges to win immunity and avoid being dumped from the island. Only the couples who are successful in the games will survive. Iain Stirling narrates the brand-new series which promises eliminations, recouplings, dating, rivalry, and plenty of drama.

Married at First Sight (late 2025)

Married at First Sight is a reality series that follows singles looking for a life-long partnership as they embark on a provocative experiment: getting legally married to a stranger the moment they first meet.

House of Villains (early 2026)

Hosted by Joel McHale, the hit competition series brings together 11 reality all-stars who must scheme, strategize, and shade each other in different challenges for a chance to win $200,000 and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.”

The Traitors Season 4 (early 2026)

Alan Cumming on The Traitors Season 3, Episode 6. Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

The Emmy Award-winning series, The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

How to subscribe to Peacock

Peacock offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!