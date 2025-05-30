Can Kids Ride Dark Universe’s Monsters Unchained? The Designer Weighs In

Few monsters today possess the same powerful mystique as Frankenstein, Dracula, and the other Universal classic monsters. At the new Epic Universe park in Orlando, Florida the Dark Universe area introduces a spooky thrill ride that will enthrall visitors. In Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment, these iconic characters have found new life, so to speak, with animatronics coming so close you can actually see them breathing.

It's an attraction that all generations will find fascinating and exciting. Yes, that’s right, all generations, including kids (as long as they meet the 48-inch height requirement). Knowing that parents with children are descending en masse on Epic Universe and its five immersive worlds, SYFY Wire caught up with the Monsters Unchained production designer, Frances Franceschi, to get the real scoop on the park’s crown jewel of horror, Monsters Unchained.

It turns out, there are lighter moments — even “comedic relief” — that are incorporated into the ride to appeal to kids and fraidy cats alike, said Franceschi.

“We were very intentional to make sure we were still delivering on the thrill, the spooky and the scary, but also making sure there was a balance between the two," she explained.

SPOILER ALERT: The rest of this article will have minor spoilers for Monsters Unchained.

What is the story behind Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment?

Dark Universe at Universal Epic Universe. Photo: Universal Orlando

Park-goers are invited into the catacombs of Dr. Frankenstein’s ancestral estate to witness a demonstration by his great-great-granddaughter, Victoria, who has followed in her ancestor’s twisted footsteps and created a monster of her own. Along the way, she captured all of Darkmoore’s ghouls and now wants to show off her incredible ability to control them. But, she’s no match for Dracula, who rebels and frees all the locked-up monsters, including Wolf Man, The Mummy, and more.

Before the ride begins, guests meet Victoria and her monster, both of which are full-scale, lifelike animatronics (there are no actors inside). Her devoted assistant, Ygor, also appears via video to explain the incredible technology behind the “Catacombs Navigation Unit,” giving a preview of the ride with a bit of humor.

“I think Ygor is a great example of that comedic relief,” said Franceschi. “He has a very specific charm and quirkiness to him. Although he might seem a little off-putting at first, you can connect with him and realize ‘Oh, you’re just getting on these navigation systems.’ I think Ygor is a way that we definitely tried to bring in humor into this somewhat scary ride.”

Survival tips for families navigating Monsters Unchained

Dark Universe at Universal Orlando. Photo: Universal Parks

The ride itself, a so-called “dark ride,” is a technological wonder somewhat akin to Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry. But here, guests sit four across, and the seat is attached to a giant arm mechanism that rotates riders and flips them nearly upside down as they’re chased through catacombs by the unleashed monsters.

For children, the right move is to enjoy the attraction during the day, according to Franceschi, who has seen children “as young as seven years old getting on this ride.”

“I do think you get one experience during the day, but experiencing this whole world at night is a different layer. I do think that really adds to the spooky, scary ambience as well,” she said. You can also prepare kids for some of the scarier moments ahead of time. For instance, the Brides of Dracula emerge from their coffins to add to the chaos.

“Even the evolution of our brides in the ride, they start to decay a bit more, I think that adds to that scariness,” notes Franceschi.

She suggests building up to Monsters Unchained, starting with a monster makeover done with face paint, checking out the family-friendly coaster, or just strolling through the Dark Universe world and taking in the details.

“I think that’s the beauty of Darkmoor in general,” she states. “Starting with Curse of the Werewolf and the makeup experience, then they can make their way up to Monsters Unchained.”

All five worlds of Epic Universe are ready to explore. Find out how to get tickets here.