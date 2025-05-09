Peacock is Giving Epic Universe Fans a 3-Part Documentary about Universal Parks

Universal Epic Universe Opens May 22 - Tickets and Packages Now on Sale | NBC

Peacock's Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks showcases the beloved parks’ history and gives a sneak peek at what's new.

A new Peacock three-part documentary is taking you on an “Epic Ride.”

Premiering in full on Thursday, July 24 the triple-decker docuseries Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks showcases the beloved parks’ storied history and legacy. You’re going to want to see this series from start to finish.

The documentary also gives an insider-y look at the hotly anticipated Universal Orlando’s new Epic Universe officially opening on May 22.

That’s less than two weeks away! And eager guests already can’t wait to experience the innovative theme park designed for family fun and making memories for a lifetime.

What is “Epic Ride: The Story of Universal Theme Parks” about?

Stardust Racers roller coaster at Universal Orlando Resort's Epic Universe. Photo: Tyler McCarthy/NBC

Executive-produced by John Marks and Jon Strong for Universal Television Alternative Studio, “Epic Ride” delivers its own wow moments, just like the Universal theme parks it celebrates.

To explore Universal’s iconic history, the docuseries offers unprecedented access, rare archival, and intimate interviews with directors, producers, executives, and A-list celebrities, according to press materials.

In addition to diving into the past, the series focuses on today and what’s new. The three-parter also covers the countdown to the official May 22 opening of its groundbreaking new theme park, Epic Universe.

Universal Orlando's Epic Universe

Epic Universe's Helios Grand Hotel at Universal Studios Orlando Resort. Photo: Tyler McCarthy/NBC

Universal Orlando's Epic Universe is set to open on May 22, 2025. This new theme park will introduce five immersive lands, each offering unique attractions, dining, and entertainment experiences.

Celestial Park serves as the “cosmic heart” of Epic Universe and features the dual-launch coaster Stardust Racers and the celestial-themed Constellation Carousel. It also houses the Mediterranean-inspired Helios Grand Hotel, which offers exclusive park access for guests.

Super Nintendo World is a gamers paradise. This world features rides such as Mario Kart: Bower’s Challenge and the Mine-Cart Madness coaster, plus interactive experiences and – yum! – Nintendo-inspired food.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic immerses guests in 1920s Paris and 1990s London, featuring the dark ride Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk takes visitors to a Viking-themed area with live shows and interactive play zones. And, of course, dragons galore.

Dark Universe conjures Universal's classic monsters in a gothic setting, with breathtaking attractions like Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment and Curse of the Werewolf.

Tickets are currently on sale for Epic Universe.