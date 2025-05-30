Universal Horror Unleashed Takes You Inside Its Exorcist-Inspired Haunted House Coming to Las Vegas (WATCH)

The power of Universal Parks compels you to take a look inside the Exorcist: Believer haunted house at the center of the year-long Horror Unleashed attraction opening in Las Vegas's AREA15 District later this summer.

Based on the Blumhouse-produced film directed and co-written by David Gordon Green, the hair-raising installation "follows the film in a linear fashion, leading all the way up to a dynamic moment where you actually get to experience the exorcism of both these girls," teases show director Nate Stevenson in the video below. "During the actual exorcism scene, we actually make a wall disappear and behind it, you see this hellscape. It gives you an idea of what these girls are fighting with and also what they're trying to escape from."

The Exorcist: Believer experience is one four immersive haunted houses, with the other three drawing from Universal's iconic roster of silver screen monsters; The Texas Chainsaw Massacre; and Halloween Horror Nights fan favorite, Scarecrow: The Reaping.

"For us, to give our guests this opportunity to have personalized to them makes this a unique offering that guests have never seen before," proclaims T.J. Mannarino: Vice President of Entertainment Arts & Design.

"We have an opportunity to go beyond what we've ever done before," adds show producer Sean Chung. "From the moment you walk in, you will be transported outside of your reality into the world of Universal Horror.

Executive producer Shelby Honea concludes: "We are reinventing, we are pushing the limits, we're bringing something entirely new to Las Vegas. It is a year-round destination, and so is our horror brand."

Get your first look at Exorcist: Believer haunted house coming to Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas

Horror Unleashed also boasts four "immersive areas" separate from the collection of haunted houses. One is the Prop Graveyard where "the line between inanimate and alive blurs, as guests face a supernatural collection of unsettling dolls, dismembered mannequins and other haunted objects from abandoned film sets that seem to move as guests walk through," reads the official description.

After scaring themselves silly, visitors can unwind at Premiere House, an eerie tapas bar adorned with movie props and other "twisted décor" inspired by Blumhouse's most recent horror collaborations with Universal Pictures. It's the perfect atmosphere to enjoy Premiere's signature cocktails and small bites.

New concept art for Universal Horror Unleashed experience

An artist's rendering of Universal's Horror Unleashed Exorcist Haunted House. Photo: Universal Parks

An artist's rendering of Universal's Horror Unleashed Exorcist Haunted House. Photo: Universal Parks

An artist's rendering of Universal's Horror Unleashed Exorcist Haunted House. Photo: Universal Parks

When does Universal Horror Unleashed open? The year-long experience will open its doors for business Thursday, August 14. Pre-order tickets here!

The Exorcist: Believer is now available to own from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.