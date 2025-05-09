Universal Mega Movie Summer at Universal Studios Hollywood Celebrates Some of Your Favorite Movies

Celebrate some of the best Universal Picture classics this summer at Universal Studios Hollywood!

Get your summer calendar out because Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating their summer blockbusters with an all-new seasonal event, Universal Mega Movie Summer.

As the home of the Universal Studios Tram Tour and the working Universal Studios backlot, Universal Studios Hollywood is uniquely positioned to honor their Universal Pictures summer blockbusters from yesterday and today. The Mega Movie Summer is part of the general admission ticket and includes themed rides, photo ops, and special food and merchandise for purchase starting on June 13 and continuing daily through Sunday, August 10, 2025.

There will be new additions to the theme park's Jurassic World: The Ride which will incorporate mythology and dinos from Jurassic World Rebirth, photos ops for Wicked and the live action feature How to Train Your Dragon, plus anniversary celebrations for Jaws and Back to the Future.

Check out what’s to come for the summer season:

Jurassic World The Ride featuring Mosasaurus Splash

Jurassic World ride at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Universal Studios Hollywood

In conjunction with the release of Jurassic World Rebirth in theaters on July 2, Jurassic World: The Ride will get a glow up with the inclusion of a menacing Mosasaurus roar right before the grand finale drop. the inclusion of four new Spitter dinosaurs along the route and water geysers that will soak guests as they deal with the hot summer sun.

Outside of the ride in the Lower Lot, there will be a larger-than-life photo op of a Spinosaurus dinosaur, a new interactive dinosaur plucked right from Jurassic World Rebirth and the debut of an all-new adventure character, also inspired by the new film. There will also be a dinosaur scavenger hunt featuring those tiny terrors, the Compys.

There will also be a tidal wave of new Jurassic World Rebirth merch, the Jurassic Cafe will serve up a sampling of new prehistoric delicacies, and look for new cocktails (for guests 21+) and mocktails at Isla Nubar.

50th Golden Anniversary of Jaws

Food in Amity Island Cafe at Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Universal Studios Hollywood

Don't be afraid to go back in the water this summer because Jaws, Steven Spielberg’s summer blockbuster classic, turns 50-years old on June 20, 2025. Universal Studios Hollywood will celebrate by bringing back their iconic hanging shark for a larger-than-life dimensional sculpture photo op. There will also be character meet and greets with film favorite characters Captain Quint and Chief Brody.

For those with a taste for seafood, there will be an event pop-up eatery, the Amity Island Cafe, with a menu featuring Lobster Roll, Vegan Crab Cake Sandwich, Fish and Chips, Fish and Chicken Basket, Shark Bait Burger, Shark Fin Funnel Cake, Amity Island Parfait and Amity Beach Lifesaver Donut. For those 21+, there’s also The Shark Bite cocktail and an Amity Open Water, a non-alcoholic beverage.

40th anniversary of Back to the Future

The Time Machine from Back To The Future in Universal Studios Hollywood. Photo: Universal Studios Hollywood

Coming off the success of Universal Fan Fest Night’s Back to the Future: Destination Hill Valley experience in the backlot, Mega Movie Summer will continue the film’s 40th birthday celebration centered at Mel’s Diner on the Upper Lot.

Characters Doc Brown, Marty McFly and Einstein the dog will be available for faily photos ops with the time machine DeLorean car. And Mel’s Diner will have their Back to the Future menu including the Flux Capacitor Patty Melt, Time Machine Pastrami Melt, Doc Brown’s Chicken Pot Pie, Outatime Cookie, Time Traveler’s Milk Shake, Flux Capacitor Mocktail and Wake Up Juice Cocktail.

