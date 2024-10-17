I Want All of That | Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist on Peacock | NBC

When does Universal Epic Universe finally open its gates? We've got everything you need to know to be among the first visitors.

Universal Epic Universe Gets Its Official Opening Date as Tickets Go on Sale

The latest, greatest, and dare we say most epic journey is about to begin at Universal Orlando Resort now that the opening date for its new theme park, Epic Universe, has officially been announced.

The highly anticipated new theme park, which is really five theme parks in one massive and ambitious new setting, will officially open to the public in Summer 2025. With new adventures from the worlds of How to Train Your Dragon, Super Nintendo, Harry Potter, and more, your family will want to plan a trip ASAP and be among the first to experience all that Universal Epic Universe has to offer.

Below, we’ve got everything you need to know to be the first through the portals at Epic Universe.

When does Universal Epic Universe open? The new theme park will officially open on May 22, 2025, to the public, and boasts five astounding worlds that will bring life to extraordinary adventures, characters, and experiences. You and your family will be able to let your imaginations run amuck in its five themed worlds, all connected by a series of portals. Universal Epic Universe will be made up of Celestial Park, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe.

As if the new theme park wasn’t enough, anchoring these worlds is the majestic new 500-room Universal Helios Grand Hotel, which features its very own entrance directly to Epic Universe.

RELATED: How Epic Universe's Isle of Berk Connects to the How to Train Your Dragon films

“This is such a pivotal moment for our destination, and we’re thrilled to welcome guests to Epic Universe next year,” said Karen Irwin, President and COO of Universal Orlando Resort. “With the addition of this spectacular new theme park, our guests will embark on an unforgettable vacation experience with a week’s worth of thrills that will be nothing short of epic! Our Universe will never be the same.”

How to Get Tickets to Universal Epic Universe

While May 22 may seem like a long time from now, starting next week, those interested in being first through the doors of Universal Epic Universe can begin to purchase their tickets and plan their trip when the first phase of ticket products and packages goes on sale.

Per a Universal Orlando Resort press release, the below products are launching in that first phase:

A variety of multi-day tickets and vacation packages that include three, four, or five days of admission to Universal’s theme parks – including one-day admission to Epic Universe. These products will go on sale on Tuesday, October 22.

Reservations for Universal Helios Grand Hotel will open on Tuesday, October 22 for stays beginning May 22, 2025.

Annual Passholders have the exclusive opportunity to purchase single-day tickets to Universal Epic Universe before they go on sale to the general public. Passholders can take advantage of this priority opportunity beginning Thursday, October 24.

Universal Orlando Resort announced that additional ticket options — including single-day tickets for the general public and additional multi-day options — will be available at a later date closer to when the park opens, so keep an eye out.

For more information about tickets to Universal Epic Universe you can visit the park’s website here.