Inside Epic Universe's First Dedicated Resort, The Helios Grand Hotel

The first hotel that will connect directly to Universal Orlando Resort's Epic Universe is here.

Park enthusiasts everywhere are getting excited about Universal Orlando Resort’s upcoming Epic Universe. While we know a great deal about the many worlds the park will transport guests to when it opens in 2025, today Universal gives people their first glimpse at the Helios Grand Hotel where guests can lay their heads after an epic day at Epic Universe.

The Universal Creative Team has been hard at work building the 500-room resort located right in Epic Universe. The Mediterranean-inspired hotel boasts a view of the lush gardens and scenic waters of Celestial Park and promises to be a serine getaway for the whole family with entertainment for adults and kids alike. From fine dining to a rooftop bar, we’ve got all the details you can expect from the Helios Grand Hotel.

Inside The Helios Grand Hotel at Universal’s Epic Universe

The Flora Taverna at the Universal Helios Grand Hotel. Photo: Universal Resorts

Like all the other hotels one can stay at in Universal Orlando Resort, the Helios Grand has a theme. Modeled after the Greek god of the sun, a press release for the hotel says the entranceway will immediately transport to space with celestial patterns and constellations designed into the walls and ceiling. All public spaces within the hotel are expected to follow this Greek mythological and celestial theme.

Guest rooms at the Helios Grand Hotel

A guest room the Universal Helios Grand Hotel. Photo: Universal Resorts

The rooms at the Helios Grand Hotel are designed to invoke the peaceful and tranquil nature of a blissful garden, with many rooms offering the best view possible of Epic Universe. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t an opportunity for immersion. Like the Minions-themed room, the kids can let their imaginations soar with the How to Train Your Dragon Kids’ Suits, where little ones can take to the skies and rest among dragons in a colorful room inspired by the Viking village of Berk.

Dining at the Helios Grand Hotel

The bar at the Universal Helios Grand Hotel. Photo: Universal Resorts

As any seasoned traveler knows, a hotel is only as good as its dining options. The Helios Grand offers the Flora Taverna, a full-service restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a lobby bar with comfort foods, pizza ovens and al fresco seating with gorgeous views. You can also opt to eat at the Aurora Market, described as a contemporary coffee shop and market offering grab-and-go food options to kick off your morning or cap off your night. Finally, guests can visit Lotus Lagoon, a poolside bar and grill offering refreshing cocktails or non-alcoholic drinks as well as casual fare options like burgers, salads, sandwiches and more.

Speaking of a pool.

Entertainment at the Helios Grand Hotel

The pool at the Universal Helios Grand Hotel. Photo: Universal Resorts

The resort offers a massive pool that’s perfect for relaxing after a long day at the park. It offers poolside cabanas available for rent, a hot tub, poolside movies, recreational activities and even has speakers underwater to keep the entertainment going topside or down below. Once you’ve dried off, you can check out Bar Helios, a stylish rooftop lounge offering handcrafted cocktails, tapas dining options and more.

If you still want some more recreation at the hotel, the kids will have a blast at its game room, complete with a slew of modern arcade games as well as a fitness center for those who still want to get their workout in while on vacation. Finally, the Universal Orlando Resort store will have all of your daily park needs as well as satisfy your souvenir checklist.

Perks of Staying at the Helios Grand Hotel

Epic Universe Celestial Park Photo: Universal Parks

If you choose to stay at the new hotel, you’ll be granted exclusive theme park benefits like Early Park Admission, which will expand to include Epic Universe, up to one hour before the park opens. Guests can also take advantage of complimentary shuttle bus transportation to the parks and Universal CityWalk, as well as resort-wide charging privileges, complimentary merchandise delivery and more, according to the press release.

You can keep an eye out for more details about booking your stay here.