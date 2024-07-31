Inside Universal Epic Universe's Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Get a first look inside Universal's Epic Universe: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic!

Pick up your wands, Harry Potter fans because the fifth and final world of Universal Orlando Resort's upcoming Epic Universe theme park — The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic — is finally revealing what's within.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic is the third Harry Potter-themed land to be featured at a Universal Orlando Resort theme park and this time, it encompasses characters and locales featured in both the Warner Bros. Pictures Fantastic Beasts films and the British Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter film series. There are new rides, shows and merchandise experiences to thrill everyone who visits.

The still under construction, brand-new theme park has already announced worlds based on Universal properties like How to Train Your Dragon and Dark Universe, plus Nintendo's Super Nintendo World and Donkey Kong Country.

Below, NBC Insider breaks down what to expect in this world which opens, along with the rest of Epic Universe Theme Park, in 2025.

What Is The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic?

An artist rendering of the Portal The Ministry of Magic at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Photo: Universal Parks

Once you cross through the entry portal for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, start thinking historical Paris because you'll find yourself in a Muggle park that is styled in the fashion of the 1920’s Place Cachée. Per the official press release, guests will find themselves walking along, "Haussmannian buildings, shops, sidewalk cafés, and historic Parisian domes rising in the distance." This is the world introduced in the recent Fantastic Beast films.

When you're ready, for the first-time ever in a Wizarding World area, guests will be able to travel across countries, in this case to '90s London, by using the MétroFloo for a thrilling adventure set inside the iconic British Ministry of Magic.

What Rides Are Featured in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic?

An artist rendering of Harry Potter And The Battle At The Ministry at The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter. Photo: Universal Parks

In the London Ministry of Magic section of the world, guests can experience the state-of-the-art dark ride, Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry. Set inside of the Ministry on the day of the trial for the nefarious wizard, Dolores Umbridge, guests will enter a viewing box to join Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger and a house-elf named Higgledy in "a thrilling chase that will propel them up, down, forward, backward, sideways and more throughout the Ministry as they try to capture Umbridge – all while dodging attacks from Death Eaters, rampaging creatures and more along the way."

All The Special Shows and Shops in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

An artist rendering of Harry Potter Le Cirque Arcanus at The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter Ministry Of Magic. Photo: Universal Parks

For the first time in any Harry Potter theme park section, there's finally a live stage show to experience. Le Cirque Arcanus. Set in the Parisian side, the show is Fantastic Beasts centric. The host is Ringmaster Skender, who has stolen Newt Scamander’s suitcase inside of which resides the beast of Demiguise, Diricawl and Mooncalves. Audiences will watch as circus employee Gwenlyn tries to rescue these creatures before they end up in Skender’s greedy hands forever. You'll be impressed by the feats of aerialists, puppeteers and brilliant special effects that immerse the guests into the world of magic.

As unique shopping is always a huge draw at the Potter theme park areas, this world will offer a host of new experiences. There's a new twist on wand matching at the shop Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique, which is the home of artisan wandmaker, Cosme Acajor. It will feature bespoke wands to this land in unique three-sided boxes that contains a list of locations throughout the Wizarding World where guests can practice casting spells. There's also a Tour En Floo shop before you cross over to London, candy at the French confectionary shop, K. Rammelle, and wizarding gear at the Les Galeries Mirifiques.

Guests can also interact with beasts like Nifflers, Bowtruckles and a Demiguise throughout the area.

And for the foodies, there is the Café L'Air De La Sirène contains beast throughout with a menu of French sandwiches, plats du jour and desserts. For those who prefer the Dark Arts, there's Le Gobelet Noir where there's a menu that caters to the witches and wizards who would rather escape the prying eyes of the Paris Ministry. And adult Muggles and wizards can partake in alcoholic beverages in the Bar Moonshine.

For more information about tickets and booking for your future trip to Universal Epic Universe, check out Universal Orlando Resorts.