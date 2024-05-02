Let's-a Go See Universal Epic Universe's Super Nintendo World and Donkey Kong Country

Day Three of Kentucky Derby Hat Week in Partnership with Ford

Get excited because Universal Orlando Resorts revealed today their first in-depth look at Universal Epic Universe's Super Nintendo World. It's one of five portal worlds that will make up Epic Universe, Universal's still under construction, brand-new theme park comprised of different worlds based on Universal properties like How to Train Your Dragon.

Developed by Universal Creative and Nintendo, Super Nintendo World at Epic Universe is shaping up to be a gamers dream featuring rides, interactive experiences, Nintendo inspired food and for the first time in the U.S. – Donkey Kong Country!

NBC Insider breaks down what to expect in the world which opens, along with the rest of Epic Universe Theme Park, in Summer 2025.

Super Nintendo World at a Glance

An artist rendering of A Birds Eye View at Super Nintendo World. Photo: Universal Parks

Super Nintendo World at Epic Universe will be the third iteration of the Nintendo-centric immersive theme park land, following in the footsteps of Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Hollywood. Like the other two existing lands, guests will enter the Super Nintendo World through the iconic green pipe synonymous with the Super Mario Bros. games. On the other side, guests will empty out into Super Mario Land bursting with the sights, sounds and gaming goals plucked right from the games themselves.

The land contains several experiences including the world-class augmented reality "Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge," the U.S. debut of "Yoshi’s Adventure" family ride and several Meet and Greet sections where Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad will take pictures with their fans throughout the day.

Like Japan and Hollywood, Epic Universe's "Bowser's Castle" will house the premium ride, "Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge." Get your driving gloves on because riders will suit up with Mario style AR visors that will allow them be part of a Mario Kart game. A car seating four players drives through a course dodging Bowser's minions and obstacles to gain coins on the way to the Rainbow Road finish line where each kart will tally their scores to hopefully beat Team Bowser.

An artist rendering of Yoshi's Adventure at Super Nintendo World. Photo: Universal Parks

First introduced in Japan, "Yoshi's Adventure" is a slow-ride experience that circles the land from above. Riders will sit in their own Yoshi cart and experience breathtaking views of Super Mario Land as they travel through Mushroom Kingdom landscapes in search of glowing eggs.

The area's bespoke dining area is Toadstool Cafe featuring a menu of mushroom inspired culinary delights including Mario and Luigi-themed burgers, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, Fire Flower Spaghetti and Meatballs.

How to Get to Donkey Kong Country

An artist rendering of Donkey Kong Country at Super Nintendo World. Photo: Universal Parks

Per Universal Studios Resort release, a new version of Universal Studios Japan's Donkey Kong Country will debut on U.S. soil in Epic Universe. Created to be a side world within Super Nintendo World, "guests will discover an entrance that leads them to Donkey Kong Country, where they’ll explore the lush, tropical landscape from the video game series, complete with tall trees, waterfalls, landmarks such as The Golden Temple and more."

The premiere attraction inside Kong Country is the "Mine-Cart Madness" family-coaster. Resorts describes the coaster as providing guests with "jaw-dropping maneuvers that they’ve seen Donkey Kong and the mine carts perform in the video games – including getting blasted out of a barrel, seemingly jumping over gaps as they speed along a rickety track."

The area will also host its own refreshments and food options, and shopping inspired by the Donkey Kong games.

An artist rendering of Mine Cart Madness at Super Nintendo World. Photo: Universal Parks

Do Power-Up Bands Work at Super Nintendo World at Epic Universe?

A highlight of the one-year celebration of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood includes a commemorative, special release Golden Power-Up Band, available February 17, 2024. Photo: Hamilton Pytluk/Universal Studios Hollywood

They sure do!

Guest can purchase a Power-Up Band in different themes at Epic Universe. Once you place it on your wrist, you can level up your in-world experience by connecting your band to the Universal Studios App. Once tethered, guests can virtually compete with other visitors, or your own friends and family, by collecting digital coins by punching "?" Blocks and playing interactive activities. Guests will get digital stamps on attractions and earn digital keys to unlock an exclusive showdown against Bowser Jr.

For more information about tickets and booking for your future trip to Universal Epic Universe, check out Universal Orlando Resorts.