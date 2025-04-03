Everything to Know About Cooking Competition Series Yes, Chef!: Hosts, Chefs & More
Yes, Chef!, from the creators of Top Chef, is hosted by Martha Stewart and José Andrés. Here's everything you need to know about the cooking competition series.
Sharpen your knives and turn up the heat, NBC has a bold new cooking competition series on the air. Yes, Chef!, co-hosted by Martha Stewart and José Andrés, premiered on NBC on April 28. Here's everything you need to know about the series, from the cast to how the scorching competition works week to week.
What is Yes, Chef!?
Yes, Chef! is a cooking competition series that puts 12 highly skilled chefs, who have been nominated by their bosses, co-workers, friends, and even family, through the ultimate test. These rising stars all have natural talent, but their egos, intensity, stubbornness, or short fuses are holding them back from reaching their full potential.
Enter: Martha Stewart and José Andrés.
With humor and tough love, José and Martha will guide the chefs each week through a series of intense culinary challenges designed to test and overcome their personal issues. In this competition, the chefs will have to prove they have the culinary chops and the right attitude to make it to the end.
Each episode features two challenges, starting with the Main Challenge, which is a team exercise designed to test their leadership skills. José and Martha will select the winning team and one chef from either team will be crowned that episode’s Most Valuable Chef. The MVC will then compete in the cook-off and will be given an important decision to make in the challenge that will have a significant impact on who will be eliminated from the competition that week.
What's the prize for winning Yes, Chef!?
The chef who handles the heat, impressing with both their food and teamwork while improving their behavior under Martha and José's guidance, will take home the $250,000 grand prize, provided by granola brand Purely Elizabeth.
Who hosts Yes, Chef!?
Yes, Chef! is co-hosted by lifestyle mogul and self-made billionaire Martha Stewart and restaurateur and humanitarian chef José Andrés.
And, as it turns out, they knew each other well before teaming up on NBC's new show.
"We had known each other for many years, but not a close relationship in any way," Martha told People in April 2025. "I've eaten, I think, at most of his restaurants and been very, very impressed with his work, both in the restaurants and in his humanitarian work."
José added in the same interview that he's long admired his co-host's hidden talent. "Martha has the most beautiful sarcasm ever," he told the magazine. "She can deliver anything to anybody and just use a smile. She has powers. I say the same thing and they look at me like, 'Excuse me?' She says the same thing and they laugh for her. Really? That's a power!"
Who is competing on Yes, Chef!?
The 12 chefs competing on Yes, Chef! to improve both their skills and their attitudes under Martha and José's careful tutelage are:
- Emily Brubaker | Carlsbad, CA
- Julia Chebotar | New York City, NY
- Michelle Francis | Santa Monica, CA
- Lee Frank | South Berwick, ME
- Torrece "Chef T" Gregoire | Bristol, VA
- Zain Ismail | Los Angeles, CA
- Jake Lawler | Madison, WI
- Ronny Miranda | Oakland, CA
- Christopher Morales | Melbourne, FL
- Petrina Peart | Cheyenne, WY
- Peter Richardson | Islip Terrace, NY
- Katsuji Tanabe | Raleigh, NC
For more details about these talented chefs, read their full bios in our competitor breakdown on NBC Insider.
When does Yes, Chef! premiere?
Yes, Chef! premiered on Monday, April 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, following a new episode of The Voice.
Where to watch Yes, Chef!
New episodes of Yes, Chef! will premiere on Monday nights on NBC starting on April 28 and will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.
Peacock subscribers have their pick of two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). Students, meanwhile, can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!