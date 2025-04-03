Everything to Know About Cooking Competition Series Yes, Chef!: Hosts, Chefs & More

What is Yes, Chef!?

Yes, Chef! is a cooking competition series that puts 12 highly skilled chefs, who have been nominated by their bosses, co-workers, friends, and even family, through the ultimate test. These rising stars all have natural talent, but their egos, intensity, stubbornness, or short fuses are holding them back from reaching their full potential.

Enter: Martha Stewart and José Andrés.



With humor and tough love, José and Martha will guide the chefs each week through a series of intense culinary challenges designed to test and overcome their personal issues. In this competition, the chefs will have to prove they have the culinary chops and the right attitude to make it to the end.

Each episode features two challenges, starting with the Main Challenge, which is a team exercise designed to test their leadership skills. José and Martha will select the winning team and one chef from either team will be crowned that episode’s Most Valuable Chef. The MVC will then compete in the cook-off and will be given an important decision to make in the challenge that will have a significant impact on who will be eliminated from the competition that week.