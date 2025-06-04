Darci Lynne's Closed-Mouth Sabrina Carpenter Cover Shows Off Her Sky-High Falsetto

Simon Cowell Calls TT Boys One of the BEST ACTS of the Year! | AGT 2025 | NBC

Seriously, we need to know how the AGT Season 12 winner does this!

Darci Lynne is preparing for her nationwide concert tour, and she's keeping her (and Petunia's) voice sharp in the weeks leading up to it.

The Darci Lynne & Friends: Up Close and Personal tour kicks off on June 20 in California, but on June 4, the America's Got Talent legend gave fans a hint of what to expect during her live shows by unveiling a breathtaking "duet" alongside her sometimes-cantankerous puppet friend Petunia. The duo performed a mesmerizing cover of Sabrina Carpenter's 2024 hit "Please Please Please," which showcased Lynne's incredible sky-high falsetto. And yes, she sang part of it with her mouth totally closed.

Lynne has been perfecting her ventriloquism act ever since her unforgettable audition on AGT Season 12, but it still never fails to blow fans away. Her voice is so versatile, and it continuously defies expectations.

"A Sabrina summer part 2," Lynne captioned her post.

Of course, Petunia couldn't wait to belt out the song's iconic chorus, curse words and all.

"I don't know if I like Petunia being that naughty, or if I always knew she was. 😂😂😂," commented one fan.

In a 2024 interview with People Lynne explained that she knows it may be difficult for fans to see her as a grown-up after watching her as a child on AGT.

"It's crazy for a lot of people," Lynne confessed. "They all have that 12-year-old in mind whenever my name comes up. And so now it's like, 'Oh my gosh, she's growing up.'"

After Lynne wraps up her tour at the end of 2025, she should seriously consider heading into the studio, with Petunia in tow, to record a compilation album filled with songs like this cover of "Please Please Please."

What to know about "Please Please Please"

Released in 2024 off her sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, "Please Please Please" rocketed up the charts, giving Carpenter her first number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Carpenter had major mainstream success last year with "Espresso," as well, but it was "Please Please Please" that solidified her place as a new pop phenomenon.

In February 2025, Carpenter re-recorded the song as a duet alongside the legendary Dolly Parton.