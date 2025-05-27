Hoda Kotb will be back for one special TODAY episode on Wednesday, May 28, joining Jenna Bush Hager during the show's fourth hour.

Hoda Kotb Is Returning to TODAY—and She Has an Announcement: What to Know

Hoda Kotb is returning to TODAY for one special morning.

Kotb's surprise return comes at the same time as some exciting career updates. Naturally, joining Jenna Bush Hager on the fourth hour of TODAY—now called TODAY with Jenna & Friends—is the perfect place for Kotb to share all her great news.

After previously teasing that "a former basketball star turned bestselling author" would be joining her for an extra-special visit, Hager revealed her co-host's identity for the May 28 Jenna & Friends episode on Tuesday, May 27.

"For one day only, Hoda Kotb is back!" Bush Hager proclaimed, adding that her former co-host is returning to announce an exciting new project.

When is Hoda Kotb returning to TODAY as a guest co-host? Kotb will serve as the guest co-host for TODAY with Jenna & Friends, alongside her longtime co-anchor, on Wednesday, May 28. TODAY with Jenna & Friends is the fourth hour of TODAY, kicking off at 10 a.m. ET. on NBC. “We feel so excited. I was texting her at 5:30 this morning, as one does,” Bush Hager said, according to People. “I can’t wait.” TODAY reports Kotb's wellness venture launches on May 28, so fans will have to tune in to see if her announcement is related to that!

About Hoda Kotb's new wellness venture

Hoda Kotb appears on Season 21 of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Kotb's one-day return to TODAY comes as she's journeying into the wellness space, something she's grown increasingly passionate about.

"I tried different things, and I noticed my body was calmer," Kotb said about her wellness journey during an October 2024 episode of TODAY. "I was getting sick less. I was feeling better. I was a better parent, a better friend, a better sister, a better daughter, and I thought, 'All these tiny things I was doing, day after day, were helping to change me inside.'"

"I want to work in that space," Kotb continued. "I want to start things. I've got things that are percolating inside that I'm going to hopefully have fully formed soon."

A month ahead of the wellness project's launch, Kotb shared an Instagram video saying she was "bursting" with excitement and couldn't wait to share more details. On May 21, Kotb posted another video to celebrate being only one week away from sharing the project with the world.

