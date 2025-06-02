Hoda Kotb's Spot-On Jenna Bush Hager Impression Had Kelly Clarkson in Stitches

When you work with someone for a long time, you're bound to learn some of their mannerisms — just ask Hoda Kotb.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

During an appearance on the June 2 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the former TODAY co-anchor had Kelly Clarkson cracking up with a spot-on impression of Jenna Bush Hager that every fan has to see for themselves.

Kotb and Hager are real-life friends, and, of course, the two spent many years together co-hosting TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (now Jenna & Friends). Even still, we don't think anybody was prepared for Kotb to unleash such a hilarious and uncanny impression of Hager. All Kotb had to do was turn on the Texas accent a bit.

When discussing her latest venture into the wellness industry, Kotb explained how her former colleague introduced her to many unfamiliar concepts that turned out to be game-changers, such as meditation and breath work. It was at that point where Kotb unleashed her Hager impression:

"Jenna Bush Hager was like, 'Girl, you gotta try breathwork it will transform you,'" she said with a Texas twang.

Clarkson couldn't stop giggling! ("Are you Southern?" she asked while laughing.)

"I went to her breath work person — I'm not kidding, it transformed me," Kotb continued. "I burst out into tears for no reason."

Kotb gave viewers one last Hager-speak, miming her friend talking to her on the phone. "You cried, I know you cried, didn't you?" Kotb-as-Hager said.

Clarkson couldn't resist complimenting Hager on her masterful mimicry.

"Your Jenna impression is spot-on," Clarkson confessed, leading Kotb to respond, "Of course!"

Hoda Kotb's "priority check" about her daughter, Hope

avannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY on September 26, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

On May 28, Kotb made her first appearance on TODAY since her departure in January. During her conversation with Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin, the mother of two explained that although wanting to spend more time with her kids was the driving force behind her decision to leave TODAY in January, Kotb admitted that her youngest daughter's recent diabetes diagnosis "definitely weighed in."

RELATED: Hoda Kotb Got a "Priority Check" About Daughter Hope That Prompted Her TODAY Exit

Nine-year-old Hope was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, and Kotb recalled being unaware of her daughter's symptoms back in 2023.

"[Hope] looked like she had the flu, and we literally had to race to the hospital," Kotb said. "And you get there and you realize that it's not that at all. And it took us going to the hospital to figure it out."

Today, Hope's health has stabilized, but Kotb acknowledged that her journey is far from over.

RELATED: Hoda Kotb Was So Excited to Do This Activity with Her Daughters Her First Day Off

"As anyone with a child who has Type 1 [knows], especially a little kid, you're constantly watching, you're constantly monitoring, you're constantly checking, which is what I did all the time when I was [at TODAY]. You're distracted," Kotb explained. "You just get a priority check in your life," she said. "I can be here and sweating what's happening to Hope in the morning and in the night, or I can be there and feel relief that I can see."