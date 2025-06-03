The TODAY third hour co-host is all about progress, not perfection.

How Al Roker Maintains His 100-Pound Weight Loss at 70: "My Mantra Is..."

At 70 years old, Al Roker feels better than ever, but how does he do it?

In a June feature for People's Spring Health issue, America's weatherman revealed how he has maintained his 100-pound weight loss for over two decades — and his advice is so easy to incorporate into your life.

The TODAY third hour co-host believes "moderation, rather than deprivation, is better in the long run."

"My [wellness] mantra is, 'Something is better than nothing,'" he told People, according to TODAY. Essentially, Roker says any exercise or nutritional decision — no matter how small it may seem — is preferable to doing nothing.

At this point in his life, Roker isn't concerned about putting on muscle mass; it's all about staying flexible. That's why he works out now (and does strength training, in particular).

"It's not so much to bulk up but to keep your bones strong, keep your flexibility, which is important as you age," he told People (per TODAY).

His daily fitness routine is simple. As People reports (according to TODAY), it involves daily gym sessions, including 20 minutes on the treadmill and 10 minutes of weight training. Roker targets 10,000 steps each day, which means plenty of walking around 30 Rockefeller Center and even Central Park (weather permitting, of course).

When he's home, Roker cooks his own meals and even has the same breakfast every day: yogurt, granola, and a banana.

Unsurprisingly, Roker uses his family as motivation to stay as healthy as possible. Fans know all about his adorable relationship with his granddaughter, Sky, and Roker explained that he's strong enough to pick up the little one at 70 — and he never wants that to change.

"But you know, in a couple of years she's going to be a bigger load. So 'Grampa' wants to be able to carry her up and down the stairs," he told People, per TODAY.

Al Roker and his granddaughter had a dance party together

In a May 5 Instagram post, TODAY showed some photos and videos from Roker's recent hangout with his granddaughter, including clips of one seriously fun-looking dance party.

"'Best part of the weekend.' 🧡," read the caption.

Repeating the phrase "dancing" over and over was all Sky needed to hear to break out into an adorable giggle fit. Roker in full-scale "dancing grandpa" mode is iconic.