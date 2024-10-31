All About NBC's A Motown Christmas Special

Jaukeem Fortson and Tsola Raise the Bar with Their Performance of "Higher Love" | The Voice Battles

Christmas just got a little more smooth. NBC's A Motown Christmas will combine the sounds of Motor City and the spirit of Christmas for an unforgettable night of music and fun. Read on to find out more about the exciting special event.

A Motown Christmas airs this December on NBC: how to watch

How to Watch Watch A Motown Christmas on Wednesday, December 11 at 9/8c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The two-hour event is set for Wednesday, December 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will be available the next day on Peacock.

Gladys Knight performs at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special in Los Angeles, California; Jojo attends the Find Your Light Benefit Concert For Arts Education at Jazz at Lincoln Center on October 29, 2024 in New York City; Jamie Foxx onstage during the 51st NAACP Image Awards, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Find Your Light Foundation; Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

The lineup includes some of music's biggest stars

Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey are slated to co-host the event, which will feature performances from some of the most exciting artists of the day, including, Ashanti, Andra Day, BeBe Winans, Jamie Foxx, JoJo, October London, mgk, Pentatonix, Jordin Sparks, and the cast of the Broadway show MJ The Musical.

There will also be performances from Motown legends like Gladys Knight, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, and the Temptations. The 11-piece live band for A Motown Christmas will be led by Emmy Award-winning musical director Rickey Minor.

What to expect from A Motown Christmas

Viewers can expect to hear many of their Motown favorites, including “ABC,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Dancing in the Streets,” “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “My Girl,” “Reach Out (I’ll be There),” “Tears of a Clown,” plus “Stop (In the Name of Love),” and “Superstition.”

“Motown’s timeless hits have played as a soundtrack for American families for the last eight decades,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events & Specials at NBCUniversal Entertainment. “NBC is honored to spotlight the iconic legacy of Motown with a festive celebration for the holiday season.”

Debbie Allen attends The Television Academy's 26th Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Saban Media Center on November 16, 2022 in North Hollywood, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Award-winning actress and dancer Debbie Allen is one of the executive producers of the event, and said in a statement, “The music of Motown has always been magical, and we are going to sing and dance everyone into Christmas joy!".

Specifically, Halle Bailey will perform a medley of songs celebrating Diana Ross and the Supremes, Jamie Foxx will lead a celebration of Stevie Wonder’s greatest hits alongside BeBe Winans, Jordin Sparks, and Andra Day. October London and JoJo will honor the late Marvin Gaye, and mgk will sing a new rendition of “Last Christmas."

Andra Day will also perform a special tribute to the founder of Motown Records, Berry Gordy, who wrote and produced many hit songs.