All About NBC's A Motown Christmas Special
You'll never guess who the Hosts are!
Christmas just got a little more smooth. NBC's A Motown Christmas will combine the sounds of Motor City and the spirit of Christmas for an unforgettable night of music and fun. Read on to find out more about the exciting special event.
A Motown Christmas airs this December on NBC: how to watch
The two-hour event is set for Wednesday, December 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will be available the next day on Peacock.
The lineup includes some of music's biggest stars
Smokey Robinson and Halle Bailey are slated to co-host the event, which will feature performances from some of the most exciting artists of the day, including, Ashanti, Andra Day, BeBe Winans, Jamie Foxx, JoJo, October London, mgk, Pentatonix, Jordin Sparks, and the cast of the Broadway show MJ The Musical.
There will also be performances from Motown legends like Gladys Knight, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, and the Temptations. The 11-piece live band for A Motown Christmas will be led by Emmy Award-winning musical director Rickey Minor.
What to expect from A Motown Christmas
Viewers can expect to hear many of their Motown favorites, including “ABC,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Dancing in the Streets,” “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “My Girl,” “Reach Out (I’ll be There),” “Tears of a Clown,” plus “Stop (In the Name of Love),” and “Superstition.”
“Motown’s timeless hits have played as a soundtrack for American families for the last eight decades,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President of Live Events & Specials at NBCUniversal Entertainment. “NBC is honored to spotlight the iconic legacy of Motown with a festive celebration for the holiday season.”
Award-winning actress and dancer Debbie Allen is one of the executive producers of the event, and said in a statement, “The music of Motown has always been magical, and we are going to sing and dance everyone into Christmas joy!".
Specifically, Halle Bailey will perform a medley of songs celebrating Diana Ross and the Supremes, Jamie Foxx will lead a celebration of Stevie Wonder’s greatest hits alongside BeBe Winans, Jordin Sparks, and Andra Day. October London and JoJo will honor the late Marvin Gaye, and mgk will sing a new rendition of “Last Christmas."
Andra Day will also perform a special tribute to the founder of Motown Records, Berry Gordy, who wrote and produced many hit songs.