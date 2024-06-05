Where to Watch Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central on NBC

Michigan Central Station will soon re-open, not as a train depot but as a dining and shopping hub for Detroit, and to inaugurate its new era, a bevy of Detroit icons are coming together for a one-night-only performance. Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central will stream live on Peacock and subsequently air on NBC, and you don't want to miss it. Keep reading for all the information.

Who is performing in Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central?

The outdoor spectacular will take place on June 6, though in-person tickets are sold out. The 90-minute concert includes Michigan natives Diana Ross, Big Sean, Illa J, Jack White, Kierra Sheard, Theo Parrish, Slum Village, the Clark Sisters, Sky Jetta and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Detroit Lions Barry Sanders will also make an appearance.

Non-Michigan-ians are on the lineup too, like Common, Fantasia, Melissa Etheridge and Jelly Roll, and presenters Mike Epps and Sophia Bush. Eminem, who paid tribute to his hometown of Detroit in his semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile, is an executive producer of the event.

Diana Ross performs on stage during the 2019 World AIDS Day Concert "Keep the Promise" of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) at The Bomb Factory on November 29, 2019 in Dallas, Texas; Big Sean arrives for the Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video at Barclays Center on September 10, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Omar Vega/Getty Images; Angela Weiss/AFP

What is Michigan Central used for now?

The train station opened in 1913, the tallest of its kind in the world at the time. However, it closed in 1988 and remained unoccupied until the Ford Motor Company purchased the building in 2018. It's been under restoration since, and the concert marks the beginning of its gradual opening to the public as both a site of historical importance and bustling business.

"Detroit is known around the world for its musical talent, and having so many legendary artists kick off the celebration for the reopening of the iconic Michigan Central Station shows how meaningful this moment is for our city,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan in a press release. “This historic landmark symbolizes Detroit’s resilience, innovation, and now, its bright future. This is about more than preserving a piece of our past. It also is about paving the way for a new era of growth and opportunity for all Detroiters.”

How can I watch Live From Detroit: The Concert at Michigan Central?

The event will stream live via Peacock on June 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET. A one-hour special version of the event will then air on NBC on June 9 starting at 7 p.m. ET/PT.