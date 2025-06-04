Ripley and Frost Help a Child Who Is Turning Blue and Can’t Breathe | Chicago Med | NBC

Learn how to hang with Gaffney Medical Center's finest during One Chicago's summer hiatus.

Is a New Episode of Chicago Med on Tonight? (June 4, 2025)

Season 10 of Chicago Med put Gaffney's finest to the test, and Chi-Hards are perched to see how it all turns out after a gripping season finale.

Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) is pregnant, leading some fans to speculate about the father of the baby. Dr. Charles has reconnected with his daughter Anna following some emotional developments within their family. Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) realized she wasn't being treated the way she deserved in her relationship and cut the cord. Season 10 was an emotional watch, and Chi-Hards will have to wait a while to see what happens next for Gaffney's finest.

"We work with these extraordinary Chicago-based crews, and it's such a cliche, but we've been doing this for 10 years now," Oliver Platt told NBC Insider. "That's a significant percentage of my life, right? ... It's sort of like there's a family reunion happening at the beginning of every season. Which just adds to this overwhelming sense of gratitude."

Find out when and where to watch episodes of Chicago Med, below.

Is Chicago Med new tonight, June 4, 2025? No, Chicago Med is not airing a new episode tonight. All three One Chicago series are on summer hiatus after the action-packed season finales of Chicago P.D. Season 12, Chicago Med Season 10, and Chicago Fire Season 14. While the Windy City heroes enjoy a break, Chi-Hards can stream their favorite episodes on Peacock. In the meantime, the summer break is the perfect opportunity to catch up on any missed episodes or tune into NBC's summer lineup of series, like Destination X, America's Got Talent, and American Ninja Warrior.

When will new episodes of Chicago Med return? An official premiere date for Chicago Med Season 11 has yet to be announced, but the NBC nail-biter is anticipated to premiere in Fall 2025 on NBC, taking up its typical time slot of Wednesdays at 8/7c.

How can I watch old episodes of Chicago Med? You can stream all 10 seasons of Chicago Med on Peacock. Whether you want to dive into Season 1 medical mayhem or rewatch that mind-boggling Season 10 finale, Peacock is the go-to spot for a One Chicago marathon.

"There's such a connection between the actors and the crew people and the technicians and the producers and the creatives and the writers," Weber told NBC Insider in a November 2024 interview. "And everybody's so grateful to be there that it's becoming one collection of great memories to come. We've had loads of laughs; there have been tears. There's been a real bonding that happens."