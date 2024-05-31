Pete Davidson, Snoop Dogg and Shane Gillis Pop Up in Eminem's "Houdini" Video

Slim Shady is back, back again — and Pete Davidson is his taxi driver.

Guess who's back? Back again.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Eminem, born as Marshall Mathers, has released the video for "Houdini," the first single off of his upcoming The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce) album. The music video for the new single is packed with celebrity cameos, including Snoop Dogg, Pete Davidson, and February 24 Saturday Night Live Host Shane Gillis.

"Houdini," which samples the Steve Miller Band’s 1982 hit “Abracadabra," is a callback to Eminem's classic 2002 video for “Without Me.” It even opens with the same lyrics: “Guess who’s back, back again/Shady’s back, tell a friend," which should activate any millennial like a sleeper cell agent upon first listen.

The video features 2002 bleach-blond Slim Shady stepping through a portal to 2024. Young Slim Shady walks around the city, appalled by the state of modern tech gadgets like selfie sticks and VR headsets.

RELATED: Watch How SNL Created The 'I'm Just Pete' Sketch In Just 12 Hours

This is the rapper's first release since 2020's Music to Be Murdered By.

Dr. Dre, who first signed the rapper in 1998 and was featured in the original "Without Me" video, calls 2024 Eminem, telling him, "We've got a problem, check this out. Get your ass down here."

The video flashes comic book panels featuring some famous faces like 50 Cent and The Voice Coach Snoop Dogg as they sing along to the catchy chorus: "Guess who's back?"

Shane Gillis at the 17th Annual Stand Up For Heroes held at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center on November 6, 2023 in New York City; Pete Davidson poses backstage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, April 28, 2023; Snoop Dogg attends the 2024 NBCUniversal Upfront from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, May 13, 2024; Eminem attends the rag & bone X Eminem London Pop-Up Opening on July 13, 2018 in London, England. Photo: Steve Eichner/Variety via Getty Images; Rosalind O’Connor/NBC; Jennifer Graylock/NBCUniversal; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Rag & Bone

Eminem knows this is a job for superhero alter-ego Rapboy, and he slips on some spandex and reunites with Dr. Dre. The two cruise around the city in search of Slim Shady, who continues to be unimpressed with the modern state of the world, even interrupting a recording of a podcast with Shane Gillis, trashing the studio out of annoyance.

Rapboy and the 2002 Slim Shady finally confront one another for an epic fight on a rooftop, but after throwing some punches, the two merge and create "some kind of unholy hybrid" as they are now one. The present day Eminem emerges from the battle with bleach blond hair — as the video shows the dye job spreading to other citizens of the city.

RELATED: Watch Eminem Crash Pete Davidson's Last Night on SNL

[EMBED] <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/22tVWwmTie8?si=Nk6nGXoeUtSneReW" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen></iframe> [/EMBED]

Eminem and Pete Davidson reunite the "Houdini" music video

Eminem returns to join Dre in their car, but the "Let Me Ride" rapper eventually exits the vehicle after Eminem starts rapping insults at Dre, former record exec and Beats Electronics CEO James Iovine, and even his own kids.

Eminem is momentarily left without a driver, until one last celebrity makes a cameo: Pete Davidson, blond, like the other Slim Shady clones.

"Trust me, I'm a great driver. Don't worry, I just got my license back," says Davidson as he hops behind the wheel. The video ends with Eminem and Davidson driving and careening into cars as they disappear down the dark city streets.

Pete Davidson during an interview on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Photo: Alex Hooks/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Maybe this is just the Bupkis star getting revenge after Eminem crashed his final Saturday Night Live episode, pleading Davidson to "please stop" doing his Eminem parodies.