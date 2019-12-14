Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy reflects on starting his career with Saturday Night Live at 19 years old and what it was like being the youngest cast member in the '80s.
Eddie Murphy hosted SNL with musical guest Lizzo on December 21.
Clips (100)

Stories from the Show: Eddie Murphy
CLIP 01/15/20
SNL Presents Kate McKinnon as Ellen DeGeneres
CLIP 01/10/20
This Day in SNL History: Penelope
CLIP 01/10/20
SNL Fan Q&A with Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney
CLIP 01/08/20
Every What Up With That Ever (Part 3 of 3)
CLIP 01/07/20
Every What Up With That Ever (Part 1 of 3)
CLIP 01/07/20
Every What Up With That Ever (Part 2 of 3)
CLIP 01/07/20
Behind the Sketch: Grouch (Joker Parody)
CLIP 01/07/20
Every Laser Cats Ever (Part 2 of 2)
CLIP 12/31/19
Every Laser Cats Ever (Part 1 of 2)
CLIP 12/30/19
SNL Presents Christmas Songs
CLIP 12/25/19
SNL Meets Santa Claus
CLIP 12/24/19
Desk the Halls: Best of the Holidays on Weekend Update
CLIP 12/23/19
SNL Presents 12 Minutes of I Wish It Was Christmas Today
CLIP 12/23/19
PBS Democratic Debate Cold Open
CLIP 12/21/19
Eddie Murphy Monologue
CLIP 12/21/19
Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood 2019
CLIP 12/21/19
Weekend Update: Gumby Returns
CLIP 12/21/19
Masked Singer
CLIP 12/21/19
Weekend Update: Pete Davidson on Trump's Impeachment
CLIP 12/21/19
Black Jeopardy: Velvet Jones
CLIP 12/21/19
Weekend Update: Christmas Joke Swap 2019
CLIP 12/21/19
Lizzo: Truth Hurts (Live)
CLIP 12/21/19
Home for the Holidays
CLIP 12/21/19
Lizzo: Good as Hell (Live)
CLIP 12/21/19
Holiday Baking Championship
CLIP 12/21/19
Cut for Time: Aidy Bizzo & Lizzo
CLIP 12/21/19
Weekend Update: Jeanine Pirro on Fox News Handling Trump's Impeachment
CLIP 12/21/19
Weekend Update: President Trump Gets Impeached
CLIP 12/21/19
North Pole News Report
CLIP 12/21/19
Cut for Time: Holiday Gig
CLIP 12/21/19
SNL Celebrates Hanukkah
CLIP 12/20/19
This Day in SNL History: Whiskers R We
CLIP 12/20/19
Eddie Murphy and Lizzo Make Kenan’s SNL Christmas Wish Come True
CLIP 12/19/19
The Best of Eddie Murphy on SNL
CLIP 12/17/19
Eddie Murphy Returns to SNL
CLIP 12/16/19
American Households Cold Open
CLIP 12/14/19
Scarlett Johansson Holiday Monologue
CLIP 12/14/19
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
CLIP 12/14/19
A Conway Marriage Story
CLIP 12/14/19
Weekend Update: Baby Yoda
CLIP 12/14/19
Hot Tub Christmas
CLIP 12/14/19
Celebrity Sighting
CLIP 12/14/19
Singing Elves
CLIP 12/14/19
Weekend Update: Spelling Bee Shake-up
CLIP 12/14/19
Weekend Update: Chen Biao on the US-China Trade Deal
CLIP 12/14/19
Weekend Update: Trump Running While Impeached
CLIP 12/14/19
Office Apology
CLIP 12/14/19
Hallmark Dating Show
CLIP 12/14/19
Children’s Clothing Ad
CLIP 12/14/19
Another Translator
CLIP 12/14/19
ASMR with SNL Host Scarlett Johansson
CLIP 12/13/19
SNL Presents Christmas Movie Parodies
CLIP 12/13/19
Scarlett Johansson and Niall Horan Make Cecily Strong's Christmas Wish Come True
CLIP 12/12/19
This Day in SNL History: NPR’s Delicious Dish
CLIP 12/12/19
Scarlett Johansson Gets in Beck Bennett's Head
CLIP 12/11/19
Best of Scarlett Johansson on SNL
CLIP 12/10/19
Scarlett Johansson Returns to SNL
CLIP 12/09/19
NATO Cafeteria Cold Open
CLIP 12/07/19
Jennifer Lopez's Unbelievable Year Monologue
CLIP 12/07/19
Chad & JLo
CLIP 12/07/19
Weekend Update: Nancy Pelosi Prays for Donald Trump
CLIP 12/07/19
Hoops
CLIP 12/07/19
Barry's Bootcamp
CLIP 12/07/19
Wisconsin Women
CLIP 12/07/19
PottyPM
CLIP 12/07/19
Hip-Hop Carolers
CLIP 12/07/19
Weekend Update: Jules on the Holiday Season
CLIP 12/07/19
Weekend Update: #1 Spotify Artist and Peloton Backlash
CLIP 12/07/19
Weekend Update: Moving Forward with Impeachment
CLIP 12/07/19
Them Trumps: Rally
CLIP 12/07/19
The Corporal
CLIP 12/07/19
Surprise Home Makeover
CLIP 12/07/19
Jennifer Lopez’s Week at SNL
CLIP 12/07/19
SNL Goes Home for the Holidays
CLIP 12/06/19
Beck Bennett Asks Jennifer Lopez and DaBaby for Music Advice
CLIP 12/05/19
Crushing on Dad: This Day in SNL History
CLIP 12/05/19
Jennifer Lopez and Heidi Gardner Try to Light the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
CLIP 12/04/19
Best of Jennifer Lopez on SNL
CLIP 12/03/19
Jennifer Lopez Returns to SNL
CLIP 12/02/19
SNL’s Holiday Gift Guide
CLIP 11/29/19
SNL Goes to Thanksgiving Dinner
CLIP 11/28/19
Cut for Time: Harry Styles Sketch
CLIP 11/27/19
Digital Exclusive: Ooli’s Fashion Vlog
CLIP 11/27/19
SNL Presents Thanksgiving Songs
CLIP 11/27/19
Every Kissing Family Ever (Part 2 of 2)
CLIP 11/26/19
Best of SNL Five-Timers Club: Will Ferrell
CLIP 11/26/19
Every Kissing Family Ever (Part 1 of 2)
CLIP 11/25/19
Trump Impeachment Press Conference Cold Open
CLIP 11/23/19
Will Ferrell’s Ryan Reynolds Monologue
CLIP 11/23/19
2020 Democratic Debate
CLIP 11/23/19
Weekend Update: End of Impeachment Hearings
CLIP 11/23/19
Weekend Update: Guy Who Just Bought a Boat on Thanksgiving Dating Tips
CLIP 11/23/19
Cut for Time: Cast List
CLIP 11/23/19
Cut for Time: Jeans Commercial
CLIP 11/23/19
Cut for Time: Date in Mexico
CLIP 11/23/19
First Thanksgiving
CLIP 11/23/19
Ventriloquist
CLIP 11/23/19
Party Song
CLIP 11/23/19
Weekend Update: Harriet Tubman & Buttigieg Dance
CLIP 11/23/19
Episodes (10)

S45 E10 | 12/21/19
December 21 - Eddie Murphy
S45 E9 | 12/14/19
December 14 - Scarlett Johansson
S45 E8 | 12/07/19
December 7 - Jennifer Lopez
S45 E7 | 11/23/19
November 23 - Will Ferrell
S45 E6 | 11/16/19
November 16 - Harry Styles
S45 E5 | 11/02/19
November 2 - Kristen Stewart
S45 E4 | 10/26/19
October 26 - Chance the Rapper
S45 E3 | 10/12/19
October 12 - David Harbour
S45 E2 | 10/05/19
October 5 - Phoebe Waller-Bridge
S45 E1 | 09/28/19
September 28 - Woody Harrelson

Saturday Night Live

About the Show

"Saturday Night Live," NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase, enters its 45th season for another year of laughs, surprises and great performances.

Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation; and, as The New York Times noted on the occasion of the show's Emmy-winning 25th Anniversary special in 1999: "In defiance of both time and show business convention, ‘SNL’ is still the most pervasive influence on the art of comedy in contemporary culture." At the close of the century, "Saturday Night Live" placed seventh on Entertainment Weekly's list of the Top 100 Entertainers of the past fifty years.

Not including specials and digital series, the program has won 67 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with 270 nominations, not including specials and digital series. "SNL" has been honored twice, in 1990 and 2009, with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and cited as "truly a national institution." "Saturday Night Live" was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame by the National Association of Broadcasters, and the show continues to garner the highest ratings of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week.

"SNL" is making headlines and influencing the political dialogue while skewering it at the same time. Beyond politics, the show's cast of recurring characters and take on pop culture targets remains spot-on. The addition of the show's Emmy Award-winning SNL Digital Shorts continues to keep the show as current today as it was when it debuted.

"Saturday Night Live," which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, is broadcast live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

Episodes available for purchase.

CREDITS

Starring the SNL 2019-2020 Company
Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang

Executive Producer


Produced By
Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward

Director
Don Roy King

Supervising Producer
Ken Aymong

Head Writers
Michael Che
Colin Jost
Kent Sublette
Bryan Tucker

Writing Supervisor
Streeter Seidell

Writers
James Anderson, Kristen Bartlett, Megan Callahan, Steven Castillo, Michael Che, Andrew Dismukes, Anna Drezen, Claire Friedman, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Steve Higgins, Sam Jay, Colin Jost, Erik Kenward, Nick Kocher, Michael Koman, Erik Marino, Dave McCary, Brian McElhaney, Dennis McNicholas, Lorne Michaels, Nimesh Patel, Josh Patten, Katie Rich, Gary Richardson, Will Stephen, Julio Torres

Film Producer
Justus McLarty

Musical Directors
Lenny Pickett, Leon Pendarvis, Eli Brueggmann

Musicians
The Saturday Night Live Band

Production Designers
Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph DeTullio

Costume Designers
Tom Broecker, Eric Justian

Announcer
Darrell Hammond

Production
Produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Origination
NBC Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center

