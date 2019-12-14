"Saturday Night Live," NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase, enters its 45th season for another year of laughs, surprises and great performances.

Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation; and, as The New York Times noted on the occasion of the show's Emmy-winning 25th Anniversary special in 1999: "In defiance of both time and show business convention, ‘SNL’ is still the most pervasive influence on the art of comedy in contemporary culture." At the close of the century, "Saturday Night Live" placed seventh on Entertainment Weekly's list of the Top 100 Entertainers of the past fifty years.

Not including specials and digital series, the program has won 67 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with 270 nominations, not including specials and digital series. "SNL" has been honored twice, in 1990 and 2009, with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and cited as "truly a national institution." "Saturday Night Live" was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame by the National Association of Broadcasters, and the show continues to garner the highest ratings of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week.

"SNL" is making headlines and influencing the political dialogue while skewering it at the same time. Beyond politics, the show's cast of recurring characters and take on pop culture targets remains spot-on. The addition of the show's Emmy Award-winning SNL Digital Shorts continues to keep the show as current today as it was when it debuted.

"Saturday Night Live," which premiered Oct. 11, 1975, is broadcast live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

CREDITS

Starring the SNL 2019-2020 Company

Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang



Executive Producer





Produced By

Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward



Director

Don Roy King



Supervising Producer

Ken Aymong



Head Writers

Michael Che

Colin Jost

Kent Sublette

Bryan Tucker

Writing Supervisor

Streeter Seidell



Writers

James Anderson, Kristen Bartlett, Megan Callahan, Steven Castillo, Michael Che, Andrew Dismukes, Anna Drezen, Claire Friedman, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Steve Higgins, Sam Jay, Colin Jost, Erik Kenward, Nick Kocher, Michael Koman, Erik Marino, Dave McCary, Brian McElhaney, Dennis McNicholas, Lorne Michaels, Nimesh Patel, Josh Patten, Katie Rich, Gary Richardson, Will Stephen, Julio Torres



Film Producer

Justus McLarty



Musical Directors

Lenny Pickett, Leon Pendarvis, Eli Brueggmann



Musicians

The Saturday Night Live Band



Production Designers

Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph DeTullio



Costume Designers

Tom Broecker, Eric Justian



Announcer

Darrell Hammond



Production

Produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video



Origination

NBC Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center